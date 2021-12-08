Lunchbreak: Holiday Party Meatballs

Brian Theis

http://www.theinfinitefeast.com

Recipe:

A mid-century classic and my Mother-in-Law’s specialty. These are more sweet ‘n sour-ly hard to resist than ever. I normally make 300 meatballs for 100 people. Be sure to take meatballs out of freezer the day before, to thaw in fridge.

Holiday Party Meatballs

Makes 50 meatballs

1/3 cup all fruit grape jelly

1/2 cup chili sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon arrowroot starch or cornstarch

50 frozen plain or Swedish meatballs, thawed. Do not use Italian-flavored.

Instructions:

In Dutch oven or large pot combine jelly, chili sauce, soy sauce, sugar, vinegar.

Over medium heat, whisk vigorously and bring to a gentle boil.

Add 1 1/2 tablespoons water to starch, whisk, stir in to mixture. Continue cooking till mixture thickens, about 4 minutes. Add meatballs.

With large spoon coat meatballs with sauce by turning them repeatedly, 5 minutes. Simmer for another 10, stirring frequently to avoid scorching. Refrigerate meatballs in sauce for at least 3 hours, best overnight.

In foil-covered roasting pan, at 225°F, reheat for 45 minutes then hold in oven at 225°F till ready to serve.