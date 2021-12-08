Lunchbreak: Holiday Party Meatballs

Brian Theis
Recipe:
A mid-century classic and my Mother-in-Law’s specialty. These are more sweet ‘n sour-ly hard to resist than ever. I normally make 300 meatballs for 100 people. Be sure to take meatballs out of freezer the day before, to thaw in fridge.
Holiday Party Meatballs
Makes 50 meatballs
1/3 cup all fruit grape jelly
1/2 cup chili sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon arrowroot starch or cornstarch
50 frozen plain or Swedish meatballs, thawed. Do not use Italian-flavored.
Instructions:
In Dutch oven or large pot combine jelly, chili sauce, soy sauce, sugar, vinegar.
Over medium heat, whisk vigorously and bring to a gentle boil.
Add 1 1/2 tablespoons water to starch, whisk, stir in to mixture. Continue cooking till mixture thickens, about 4 minutes. Add meatballs.
With large spoon coat meatballs with sauce by turning them repeatedly, 5 minutes. Simmer for another 10, stirring frequently to avoid scorching. Refrigerate meatballs in sauce for at least 3 hours, best overnight.
In foil-covered roasting pan, at 225°F, reheat for 45 minutes then hold in oven at 225°F till ready to serve.