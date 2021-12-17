Lunchbreak: Holiday Ginger Cookies

Kevin McCormick, Executive Chef of Good Ambler

Good Ambler

216 N. Peoria Chicago, IL 60607 (West Loop)

312-872-7165

https://www.goodambler.com/

*Holiday orders need to be in by 12/20/21*

Orders can be placed online here or in person at the cafe.

Please allow a 48 hours notice for pickups throughout the month.

For Christmas orders, please place your order by 12/20 for pickup on December 23rd or 24th.

The café is ideal for large private events and parties- please email events@16oncenterchicago.com.

The Goods At Good Ambler is a bi-weekly market with items from local creatives from 10am- 2pm on Sundays.

Recipe:

Good Ambler’s Holiday Ginger Cookies

3/4 cup butter, softened

½ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

2 tbsp molasses

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 Tablespoon Minced Candied Ginger

½ teaspoon Vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

Additional sugar

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees, Begin by mixing all the dry ingredients together in a bowl, Then start to cream the butter and sugars together either with a spoon or in a mixer. It is very important to use room temperature butter for ease of mixing, Add in egg and molasses, mix till combined, then follow with the dry ingredients. Just mix until it comes together, it’s important not to over mix.

Scoop into desired size, Approx 2-3 tbsp size is ideal. Roll in sugar and bake for about 8-12 min.