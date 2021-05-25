Lunchbreak: Hoe Cakes

Damarr Brown, Chef de Cuisine at Virtue Restaurant & Bar

https://www.virtuerestaurant.com/

Virtue Restaurant & Bar

1462 East 53rd Street – Chicago, IL 60615

773.947.8831

Recipe:

Chef Erick Williams’ Hoe Cakes (yields 4)

Ingredients:

1 cup Yellow Cornmeal

1 cup All-Purpose Flour

1 tablespoon Baking Powder

1 tablespoon Sugar

1.5 teaspoons Salt

2 Eggs

1 cup Buttermilk

¼ cup Butter, melted

Directions:

Prepare the batter. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.

In a large liquid measuring cup, combine the eggs and buttermilk. Whisk until smooth. Melt butter and then slowly pour into mixture while whisking. Once combined, add directly into dry ingredients. Using a spatula, combine wet and dry ingredients using as few strokes as possible.

To fry the griddle cakes, heat oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Ladle ¼ cup of batter onto the hot skillet. Repeat with additional batter, working in patches to not overcrowd the pan.