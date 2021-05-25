Lunchbreak: Hoe Cakes

Damarr Brown, Chef de Cuisine at Virtue Restaurant & Bar
https://www.virtuerestaurant.com/
Virtue Restaurant & Bar
1462 East 53rd Street – Chicago, IL 60615
773.947.8831
Recipe:
Chef Erick Williams’ Hoe Cakes (yields 4)
Ingredients:
1 cup Yellow Cornmeal
1 cup All-Purpose Flour
1 tablespoon Baking Powder
1 tablespoon Sugar
1.5 teaspoons Salt
2 Eggs
1 cup Buttermilk
¼ cup Butter, melted
Directions:
Prepare the batter. In a large bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.
In a large liquid measuring cup, combine the eggs and buttermilk. Whisk until smooth. Melt butter and then slowly pour into mixture while whisking. Once combined, add directly into dry ingredients. Using a spatula, combine wet and dry ingredients using as few strokes as possible.
To fry the griddle cakes, heat oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Ladle ¼ cup of batter onto the hot skillet. Repeat with additional batter, working in patches to not overcrowd the pan.