Lunchbreak: Herbed Tomato Bisque

Chef Ben Goodnick, Coastal Soups & Summer House Santa Monica

https://www.summerhousesm.com/chicago/menu/coastal-soups/

Coastal Soups is a delivery and carryout only restaurant operating out of Summer House Santa Monica – Lincoln Park

1954 N. Halsted Street, Chicago IL 60614

773-634-4100

Recipe:

Herbed Tomato Bisque Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 28-ounce cans crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup chicken or vegetable stock or water

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon dark brown sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Steps:

1. Heat a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat

2. Add the butter. When it is melted and foamy ass the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until soft. About 5 minutes.

3. Add the basil and crushed red pepper and cook until fragrant. About 1 minute.

4. Add the tomatoes, stock and cream.

5. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cool for 15 minutes, stirring often

6. Add the brown sugar and purée with and immersion blender or in batches in a standing blender

7. Add salt and pepper to taste and reheat if needed