Lunchbreak: Herbed Tomato Bisque

Chef Ben Goodnick, Coastal Soups & Summer House Santa Monica
https://www.summerhousesm.com/chicago/menu/coastal-soups/
Coastal Soups is a delivery and carryout only restaurant operating out of Summer House Santa Monica – Lincoln Park
1954 N. Halsted Street, Chicago IL 60614
773-634-4100
Recipe:
Herbed Tomato Bisque Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
2 tablespoon butter
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 28-ounce cans crushed tomatoes
1/2 cup chicken or vegetable stock or water
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon dark brown sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Steps:
1. Heat a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat
2. Add the butter. When it is melted and foamy ass the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until soft. About 5 minutes.
3. Add the basil and crushed red pepper and cook until fragrant. About 1 minute.
4. Add the tomatoes, stock and cream.
5. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cool for 15 minutes, stirring often
6. Add the brown sugar and purée with and immersion blender or in batches in a standing blender
7. Add salt and pepper to taste and reheat if needed