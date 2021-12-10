Lunchbreak: Herb Parisienne Gnocchi

Jordan Beverung, Executive Chef at Bernie’s
Bernie’s Chicago – 660 N. Orleans St., Chicago, IL 60654
http://www.bernies-chicago.com
– Bernie’s Chicago is open 7 days a week for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.
– Bernie’s enclosed, heated rooftop- which is perfect for dining out in the winter
– Bernies is the perfect place to host your next event, with private dining reservations available up to a year in advance. For larger events, guests are offered exclusive use of the restaurant including the main dining room, rooftop and two spacious bars.
Recipe:
Herb Parisienne Gnocchi
Jordan Beverung, Executive Chef
Step One: Prep Parisienne Gnocchi
Ingredients:
1 tbsp salt
8 fl oz water
¼ cup butter
1.5 tbsp dijon mustard
¾ cup all purpose flour
2 tsp chopped parsley
1 tsp chopped chives
3 tbsp grated parmesan cheese
4 eggs
Method:
In a pot, add the water, butter, salt and mustard and bring to a boil. Add the flour and stir until combined and stir vigorously for 5 min. Put a pot of water on to boil to cook gnocchi; salt the water. Pull from the heat put in the bowl of the table top mixer. Start beating the mixture for 2 min to cool slightly. While beating add the eggs one at a time until incorporated. Add the parmesan and the herbs. Place the mixture in a piping bag (should be a thick paste). Over salted boiling water, pipe out 1.5″ of dough and cut with scissors into the water.
Step Two: Prepare Sauce & Dish
Ingredients:
1 cup parisienne gnocchi (see recipe above)
¼ cup chanterelle mushrooms, par roasted
¼ cup black trumpet mushrooms, par roasted
⅛ cup caramelized onion
¼ cup rapini, chopped into 2″ pieces
2 tbsp grated parmesan
1 tbsp butter
3 fl oz mushrooms demi
Pinch of mustard frill micro
Method:
In a saute pan, brown the gnocchi with half of the butter; once crispy and brown add the caramelized onion, rapini and both mushrooms and saute until heated through. Deglaze with the mushroom demi and reduce by 1/3; then mount with the parmesan and butter. Spoon into a pasta bowl and garnish with the mustard frill.