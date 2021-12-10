Lunchbreak: Herb Parisienne Gnocchi

Jordan Beverung, Executive Chef at Bernie’s

Bernie’s Chicago – 660 N. Orleans St., Chicago, IL 60654

http://www.bernies-chicago.com

– Bernie’s Chicago is open 7 days a week for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

– Bernie’s enclosed, heated rooftop- which is perfect for dining out in the winter

– Bernies is the perfect place to host your next event, with private dining reservations available up to a year in advance. For larger events, guests are offered exclusive use of the restaurant including the main dining room, rooftop and two spacious bars.

Recipe:

Herb Parisienne Gnocchi

Jordan Beverung, Executive Chef

Step One: Prep Parisienne Gnocchi

Ingredients:

1 tbsp salt

8 fl oz water

¼ cup butter

1.5 tbsp dijon mustard

 ¾ cup all purpose flour

2 tsp chopped parsley

1 tsp chopped chives

3 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

4 eggs

Method:

In a pot, add the water, butter, salt and mustard and bring to a boil. Add the flour and stir until combined and stir vigorously for 5 min. Put a pot of water on to boil to cook gnocchi; salt the water. Pull from the heat put in the bowl of the table top mixer. Start beating the mixture for 2 min to cool slightly. While beating add the eggs one at a time until incorporated. Add the parmesan and the herbs. Place the mixture in a piping bag (should be a thick paste). Over salted boiling water, pipe out 1.5″ of dough and cut with scissors into the water.

Step Two: Prepare Sauce & Dish

Ingredients:

1 cup parisienne gnocchi (see recipe above)

¼ cup chanterelle mushrooms, par roasted

¼ cup black trumpet mushrooms, par roasted

⅛ cup caramelized onion

¼ cup rapini, chopped into 2″ pieces

2 tbsp grated parmesan

1 tbsp butter

3 fl oz mushrooms demi

Pinch of mustard frill micro

Method:

In a saute pan, brown the gnocchi with half of the butter; once crispy and brown add the caramelized onion, rapini and both mushrooms and saute until heated through. Deglaze with the mushroom demi and reduce by 1/3; then mount with the parmesan and butter. Spoon into a pasta bowl and garnish with the mustard frill.

