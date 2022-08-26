Executive Chef Gee Cuyugan

Dating back to 1945, the La Tomatina Festival takes place annually in Buñol, a small village near Valencia, Spain annually on the last Wednesday of August.

Mercat a la Planxa’s Fiesta De La Tomatina menu pays homage to the original Spanish tradition and will showcase an array of tomato-centric delicacies for dinner a la carte alongside Chef Cuyugan’s selection of traditional Spanish tapas from August 29 – September 4.

Herb Marinated Prawns with Heirloom Tomato and Green Tomato Romesco

INGREDIENTS

6 Prawns:

Head on (optional)

Tail on (optional)

Peeled and deveined

Green Romesco (can be done in advance):

2 green tomatoes

4 shishito peppers

¼ of Spanish onion

2 cloves garlic (peeled)

½ bunch parsley

1/8 cup toasted Marcona almonds (sub regular almonds)

1 ½ tablespoons sherry vinegar

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lemon zest

Pinch of smoked Spanish paprika

Salt &. pepper to taste

Tomato Salad:

2 heirloom tomatoes cut in wedges

6 baby heirloom grape tomatoes cut in half

1/8 cup shaved red onion

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

METHOD :

Prawns

Clean prawns. Devein and peel. (Make sure Prawns are dry) Season with salt and pepper In a sauté pan add olive oil (garlic optional), heat over medium – high heat Once oil is hot, add prawns (single layer) and cook for 1 minute. Flip and cook for another minute or so until prawns turn pink.

Green Romesco

Wash all vegetables. Roughly large dice the tomato, shishito peppers and onion to make it easier to blend Add all ingredients to the blender and blend until all ingredients are incorporated. Season to taste. Season with salt and pepper to taste

Heirloom Salad

Combine all ingredients except oil and vinegar in a mixing bowl. Dress with vinegar and oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Plate your sauce first, make a bed of the tomato salad and criss cross your prawns on the side of the salad.