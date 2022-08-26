Executive Chef Gee Cuyugan
Mercat a la Planxa
638 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Dating back to 1945, the La Tomatina Festival takes place annually in Buñol, a small village near Valencia, Spain annually on the last Wednesday of August.
Mercat a la Planxa’s Fiesta De La Tomatina menu pays homage to the original Spanish tradition and will showcase an array of tomato-centric delicacies for dinner a la carte alongside Chef Cuyugan’s selection of traditional Spanish tapas from August 29 – September 4.
Herb Marinated Prawns with Heirloom Tomato and Green Tomato Romesco
INGREDIENTS
6 Prawns:
- Head on (optional)
- Tail on (optional)
- Peeled and deveined
Green Romesco (can be done in advance):
- 2 green tomatoes
- 4 shishito peppers
- ¼ of Spanish onion
- 2 cloves garlic (peeled)
- ½ bunch parsley
- 1/8 cup toasted Marcona almonds (sub regular almonds)
- 1 ½ tablespoons sherry vinegar
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Lemon zest
- Pinch of smoked Spanish paprika
- Salt &. pepper to taste
Tomato Salad:
- 2 heirloom tomatoes cut in wedges
- 6 baby heirloom grape tomatoes cut in half
- 1/8 cup shaved red onion
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
METHOD:
Prawns
- Clean prawns. Devein and peel. (Make sure Prawns are dry)
- Season with salt and pepper
- In a sauté pan add olive oil (garlic optional), heat over medium – high heat
- Once oil is hot, add prawns (single layer) and cook for 1 minute.
- Flip and cook for another minute or so until prawns turn pink.
Green Romesco
- Wash all vegetables.
- Roughly large dice the tomato, shishito peppers and onion to make it easier to blend
- Add all ingredients to the blender and blend until all ingredients are incorporated. Season to taste.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste
Heirloom Salad
- Combine all ingredients except oil and vinegar in a mixing bowl.
- Dress with vinegar and oil.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Plate your sauce first, make a bed of the tomato salad and criss cross your prawns on the side of the salad.