Zac Clemetson, Executive Chef at Alamo Drafthouse Chicago
Alamo Drafthouse Chicago
3519 N Clark St., Chicago, IL 60657
https://drafthouse.com/chicago
Recipe:
Hellfire Burger
INGREDIENTS (makes 1):
Ground Beef, .5 lb
Salt & pepper to taste
Hamburger bun
Butter, Melted as needed
Caramelized Onions* 1 Tablespoon (recipe below)
- 1 onion
- Butter, 2 tablespoons
1 slice of pepper jack cheese
Reaper Hot Sauce Aioli 1 Tablespoon (recipe below)
- Mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons
- Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce (or your favorite hot sauce), 1 tablespoon
Blue Cheese Crumbles, 2 Tablespoons
Instructions:
- Combine ground beef, salt, pepper and form into a burger patty; don’t overmix.
- Heat grill or skillet to medium heat (about 350 degrees) and cook for 4 minutes on one side and about 5 minutes on the other until the internal temperature is to your liking.
- With about a minute of cook time left, add the slice of pepper jack cheese and blue cheese crumbles.
- To make the carmelized onions, melt the butter and saute the onions for 15-20 minutes over medium heat until soft and deep brown.
- While the burger is cooking, toast the bun using the melted butter and whisk together the mayo and hot sauce.
- After toasted, the bottom bun gets a thin spread of the hot sauce aioli and then add the blue cheese crumbles on top.
- When the burger is cooked and the cheese is melted add the carmelized onions and build the burger.
- Serve with ketchup and a pickle.