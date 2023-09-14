Zac Clemetson, Executive Chef at Alamo Drafthouse Chicago

Alamo Drafthouse Chicago

3519 N Clark St., Chicago, IL 60657

https://drafthouse.com/chicago

Recipe:

Hellfire Burger

INGREDIENTS (makes 1):

Ground Beef, .5 lb

Salt & pepper to taste

Hamburger bun

Butter, Melted as needed

Caramelized Onions* 1 Tablespoon (recipe below)

  • 1 onion
  • Butter, 2 tablespoons

1 slice of pepper jack cheese

Reaper Hot Sauce Aioli 1 Tablespoon (recipe below)

  • Mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons
  • Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce (or your favorite hot sauce), 1 tablespoon

Blue Cheese Crumbles, 2 Tablespoons

Instructions:

  • Combine ground beef, salt, pepper and  form into a burger patty; don’t overmix.
  • Heat grill or skillet to medium heat (about 350 degrees) and cook for 4 minutes on one side and about 5 minutes on the other until the internal temperature is to your liking.
  • With about a minute of cook time left, add the slice of pepper jack cheese and blue cheese crumbles.
  • To make the carmelized onions, melt the butter and saute the onions for 15-20 minutes over medium heat until soft and deep brown.
  • While the burger is cooking, toast the bun using the melted butter and whisk together the mayo and hot sauce.
  • After toasted, the bottom bun gets a thin spread of the hot sauce aioli and then add the blue cheese crumbles on top.
  • When the burger is cooked and the cheese is melted add the carmelized onions and build the burger.
  • Serve with ketchup and a pickle.