Lunchbreak: Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho

Executive Chef Devin Kreller
Wood
3335 N. Halsted St., Chicago
773-935-WOOD
Recipe:
Gazpacho Base:
(makes about ¾ cup servings)
White Onion, sliced – about 1/3 cup
Garlic – 2 cloves
Sherry Vinegar – ½ cup
Salt – 1 tablespoon
Cucumber, peeled and seeded – about 2 cups
Bell Pepper, peeled and chopped – about 1 cup
Heirloom Tomato, rough dice – about 3 ½ cups
Olive Oil – about 8-9 tablespoons
Cayenne Pepper – 1 pinch
Garnish:
Diced Cucumbers
Halved Cherry Tomatoes
Diced Bell Peppers
Basil Leaves
Edible Flowers (optional)
Salt
Olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS:
First marinade the sliced onion with the garlic, salt and vinegar overnight. Then add all other “soup base” ingredients and blend on high in a blender for a few minutes until very smooth. Taste test for the need of any additional seasoning. May need a bit more salt to bring out the flavor. Chill overnight & serve chilled. To plate, mix the “garnish” ingredients together in a small mixing bowl, then place in a small mound in the center of your desired soup bowl. Finish by pouring the soup in the bowl around the garnish & serve. Recipe makes approximately ten 6oz (about ¾ cup) servings.