Lunchbreak: Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho

Executive Chef Devin Kreller

http://woodchicago.com/

Wood

3335 N. Halsted St., Chicago

773-935-WOOD

Recipe:

Gazpacho Base:

(makes about ¾ cup servings)

White Onion, sliced – about 1/3 cup

Garlic – 2 cloves

Sherry Vinegar – ½ cup

Salt – 1 tablespoon

Cucumber, peeled and seeded – about 2 cups

Bell Pepper, peeled and chopped – about 1 cup

Heirloom Tomato, rough dice – about 3 ½ cups

Olive Oil – about 8-9 tablespoons

Cayenne Pepper – 1 pinch

Garnish:

Diced Cucumbers

Halved Cherry Tomatoes

Diced Bell Peppers

Basil Leaves

Edible Flowers (optional)

Salt

Olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

First marinade the sliced onion with the garlic, salt and vinegar overnight. Then add all other “soup base” ingredients and blend on high in a blender for a few minutes until very smooth. Taste test for the need of any additional seasoning. May need a bit more salt to bring out the flavor. Chill overnight & serve chilled. To plate, mix the “garnish” ingredients together in a small mixing bowl, then place in a small mound in the center of your desired soup bowl. Finish by pouring the soup in the bowl around the garnish & serve. Recipe makes approximately ten 6oz (about ¾ cup) servings.