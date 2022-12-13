Molly Svec

Spilt Milk Pastry – 811 South Blvd. in Oak Park, IL

http://www.SpiltMilkPastry.com

Our holiday orders are open now! We are accepting pre-orders for pie, cookies, gingerbread, panettone, and other holiday treats. Folks can visit our website SpiltMilkPastry.com and click the red bar at the top of the page to place advance holiday pre-orders. On the menu this year we have our Peppermint Chocolate “Candy Cane” Pie, Caramel Apple Cider Pie, Cranberry Dutch Custard with Walnut Crumble, Pumpkin Cheesecake with a Gingersnap Crust, Holiday Cookie Boxes, Spiced Gingerbread Loaf, Savory Breakfast Quiche, and more.

Recipe:

Heirloom Apple Pie

Yield: 1 Pie

Ingredients:

6-7 each – Apples, mixed varieties, peeled and sliced

1/3 cup – Sugar

1/3 cup – Brown sugar

1 tablespoon – Lemon juice

2 teaspoons – Cinnamon

1 pinch – Salt

½ teaspoon – Tapioca Starch

2 tablespoons – All-purpose flour

Instructions:

1. Combine dry ingredients in a bowl, mix to combine.

2. Pour dry ingredients and lemon juice over apples, mix to combine.

3. Let apples macerate in a bowl overnight before assembly.

4. Assemble: Line one 9’’ *aluminum* pie pan with your bottom round of dough. Add 1 tsp sugar and 1 tsp flour to the bottom, use your fingers to mix it around and spread evenly along the bottom crust. This is crust dust that will soak up and thicken the extra juices that settle to the bottom of the pie and prevent a soggy bottom!

5. Add apple and juices to the pie dough. Dot with 1 Tablespoon of butter. Lay the top round of dough on top of the apples and crimp around the pie – take care to press hard enough so that it doesn’t unravel while baking.

6. Brush your pie with half and half using a pastry brush and dust with granulated sugar, cut about 6 vents to allow the steam to dissipate while baking.

7. Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour. The pies are done baking when they take on a dark brown color and the juices that run out are bubbling, thickened and shiny.