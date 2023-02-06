Halee Raff, Chef / Owner Hardbitten
Check Out:
-Hardbitten Valentine’s Day menu! Served for 2, including a heart cheese board, heart lobster
or cheese stuffed ravioli, sides and a mini dessert platter.
-The new “world’s spiciest tart” – for pick up and nationwide shipping starting soon!
Recipe:
Heart Stuffed Ravioli
Pasta:
2 cups flour
3 whole eggs
½ tsp salt
½ tsp olive oil
Red food coloring
Filling:
4 oz (1/2 cup) ricotta
2 oz (1/4 cup) cream cheese
½ cup mozzarella cheese
½ cup parmesan cheese
1 egg
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
Step 1.
Make pasta dough! Place flour on clean tabletop in a pile and create a hole in the center for the wet ingredients. Start mixing the wet with the flour until combined and becomes dough-y. Use hands to knead the dough until it becomes smooth, can take 3-6 minutes. Wrap in plastic wrap and put to side to rest for 1 hour so the gluten has time to relax.
Step 2.
Make the filling! Mix all ingredients together and keep cold.
Step 3.
After the hour, cut your ball into 4 pieces so it’s easier to work with and roll out your pasta to as thin as you can without it ripping when you lift it up. Use a heart cookie cutter to press shapes and set aside. Use flour so it doesn’t stick!
Step 4.
Place 1 tsp of filling into each center of the heart, have a tiny bit of water nearby and wet the outsides of the hearts so the top piece sticks. Press done and there’s your heart ravioli! Set aside to dry up to 2 hours.
Step 5.
Bring water to a boil with 6 TBS salt, add 1 ravioli at a time so they don’t stick. You will know there are done when they are floating! 4-6 minutes. Serve with favorite sauce.