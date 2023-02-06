Halee Raff, Chef / Owner Hardbitten

https://hardbittenn.com/

Check Out:

-Hardbitten Valentine’s Day menu! Served for 2, including a heart cheese board, heart lobster

or cheese stuffed ravioli, sides and a mini dessert platter.

-The new “world’s spiciest tart” – for pick up and nationwide shipping starting soon!

Recipe:

Heart Stuffed Ravioli

Pasta:

2 cups flour

3 whole eggs

½ tsp salt

½ tsp olive oil

Red food coloring

Filling:

4 oz (1/2 cup) ricotta

2 oz (1/4 cup) cream cheese

½ cup mozzarella cheese

½ cup parmesan cheese

1 egg

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

Step 1.

Make pasta dough! Place flour on clean tabletop in a pile and create a hole in the center for the wet ingredients. Start mixing the wet with the flour until combined and becomes dough-y. Use hands to knead the dough until it becomes smooth, can take 3-6 minutes. Wrap in plastic wrap and put to side to rest for 1 hour so the gluten has time to relax.

Step 2.

Make the filling! Mix all ingredients together and keep cold.

Step 3.

After the hour, cut your ball into 4 pieces so it’s easier to work with and roll out your pasta to as thin as you can without it ripping when you lift it up. Use a heart cookie cutter to press shapes and set aside. Use flour so it doesn’t stick!

Step 4.

Place 1 tsp of filling into each center of the heart, have a tiny bit of water nearby and wet the outsides of the hearts so the top piece sticks. Press done and there’s your heart ravioli! Set aside to dry up to 2 hours.

Step 5.

Bring water to a boil with 6 TBS salt, add 1 ravioli at a time so they don’t stick. You will know there are done when they are floating! 4-6 minutes. Serve with favorite sauce.