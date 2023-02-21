Chef Zita Smith w/ ZitaCooks Catering
Zita Cooks Catering provides weekly meal prep, weekly family pans and private chef and event catering across the Chicagoland area and surrounding suburbs.
Recipe:
Healthy Cajun Jambalaya Bowl (Keto Friendly)
1 pound sausage like Aidell’s chicken-apple sausage or Aidell’s Andouille – sliced
1 1/2 T olive oil or avocado oil
4 cloves garlic – minced
1 red bell pepper – deseeded and chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)
1 green bell pepper – deseeded and chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)
1 stick celery – thinly sliced
1/2 of one onion – chopped
1 1/2-2 T Cajun seasoning
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2-1 1/2 teaspoons salt (use 1/2 teaspoon if your Cajun seasoning contains salt, up to 1 1/2 teaspoons if it doesn’t)
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper – optional
1 14.5 ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes
1 cup chicken broth
4 cups frozen cauliflower rice
1 pound medium raw shrimp – peeled
green onions – sliced for garnish
fresh parsley – chopped for garnish
Louisiana Hot Sauce – to serve, optional
Instructions:
- In a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat ½ tablespoon olive or avocado oil over medium heat. Add sliced sausage and cook until browned on both sides, stirring occasionally. Transfer sausage to a plate.
- Add 1 tablespoon oil. Add garlic, onion, bell pepper, and celery; sauté until softened, about 5-7 minutes over medium heat.
- Add Cajun seasoning, starting with 1 ½ tablespoons, black pepper, salt, and optional cayenne pepper to pot; stir. Add tomatoes, chicken broth, and sausage to pot, and stir to mix.
- Bring mixture to a boil then reduce heat to low; simmer for 25-35 minutes or until thickened and liquid is reduced.
- Stir in shrimp and cauliflower rice. Cook on low, stirring regularly until rice is heated through and shrimp turn pink and no longer translucent. Don’t overcook the shrimp.
- Ladle into bowls and top with sliced green onions and parsley. Serve with housemade sweet & hot glaze.