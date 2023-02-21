Chef Zita Smith w/ ZitaCooks Catering 

http://www.zitacooks.com

Zita Cooks Catering provides weekly meal prep, weekly family pans and private chef and event catering across the Chicagoland area and surrounding suburbs. 

Recipe:

Healthy Cajun Jambalaya Bowl (Keto Friendly)

1 pound sausage like Aidell’s chicken-apple sausage or Aidell’s Andouille – sliced

1 1/2 T olive oil or avocado oil

4 cloves garlic – minced

1 red bell pepper – deseeded and chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 green bell pepper – deseeded and chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

1 stick celery – thinly sliced

1/2 of one onion – chopped

1 1/2-2 T Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2-1 1/2 teaspoons salt (use 1/2 teaspoon if your Cajun seasoning contains salt, up to 1 1/2 teaspoons if it doesn’t)

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper – optional

1 14.5 ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes

1 cup chicken broth

4 cups frozen cauliflower rice

1 pound medium raw shrimp – peeled

green onions – sliced for garnish

fresh parsley – chopped for garnish

Louisiana Hot Sauce – to serve, optional

Instructions: 

  1. In a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat ½ tablespoon olive or avocado oil over medium heat. Add sliced sausage and cook until browned on both sides, stirring occasionally. Transfer sausage to a plate.
  2. Add 1 tablespoon oil. Add garlic, onion, bell pepper, and celery; sauté until softened, about 5-7 minutes over medium heat.
  3. Add Cajun seasoning, starting with 1 ½ tablespoons, black pepper, salt, and optional cayenne pepper to pot; stir. Add tomatoes, chicken broth, and sausage to pot, and stir to mix.
  4.  Bring mixture to a boil then reduce heat to low; simmer for 25-35 minutes or until thickened and liquid is reduced.
  5. Stir in shrimp and cauliflower rice. Cook on low, stirring regularly until rice is heated through and shrimp turn pink and no longer translucent. Don’t overcook the shrimp. 
  6. Ladle into bowls and top with sliced green onions and parsley. Serve with housemade sweet & hot glaze.