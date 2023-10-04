Chef James Klewin, Dom’s Kitchen & Market
Dom’s Kitchen & Market
2730 N. Halsted Street and 1233 North Wells Street
Instagram: @domschicago
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/domschicago
Mobile App: (https://shop.domschicago.com/)
There are a variety of events for October, many are free!
October 14 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Kids Pumpkin Decorating (FREE)
Lincoln Park Backyard 2730 N Halsted, Chicago, IL
Get the kiddos in the Halloween spirit with a fun decorating activity with our local friends from Unicoi Studios. Free with the purchase of a pumpkin. No reservation required.
October 19 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Pumpkin Bouquet Class
Dom’s Kitchen & Market, Lincoln Park Greenhouse 2730 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL
Uniquely design the perfect seasonal centerpiece with Dom’s floral expert. Ticket includes ceramic pumpkin, floral, floral supplies and two glasses of wine. SIGN UP
October 25 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Nordic Bottle Lamp Paint & Sip
Dom’s Kitchen & Market, Lincoln Park Greenhouse 2730 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL
Customize a Nordic bottle lamp with the experts from Painted by The Shore. The ticket includes a Nordic bottle, two sets of string lights, painting materials, and two glasses of wine.
October 29 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Trick or Eat (FREE)
Halloween just got a whole lot sweeter with a whole lot of samples! Sip, shop, and snack during your Sunday stock-up at Dom’s Lincoln Park & Old Town.
Starting October 14th – Every Tuesday and Thursday at Dom’s Old Town, Free wine pairings from 5pm – 7pm
Harvest Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Makes 4 sandwiches
Ingredients:
1 loaf Dom’s Honey Oat Porridge Bread (8 slices)
1 Cup Gruyere Cheese (shredded)
1 Cup Aged Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
1 Butternut Squash
2 Granny Smith Apples
1 Cup Olive Oil
3/4 Cup Unsalted Butter (softened)
To taste Kosher Salt
To taste Black Pepper
Maple Syrup
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375F.
- Remove the top from the butternut squash and peel the skin from the neck of the squash.
- Thinly slice the peeled neck of the squash. Coat the sliced squash with olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Place the sliced squash on a sheet tray and roast the squash in the oven heated to 375F for 8 to 12 minutes or until it begins to soften. Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature. Leave your oven on at 375F.
- Thinly slice the apples with a mandoline slicer and set aside.
- Heat a large sauté pan or griddle over medium heat. Place 1/4 Cup of olive oil in the pan.
- Spread the softened butter on one side of 2 slices of bread. Place the bread buttered side down in the pan (be sure to not crowd the pan).
- Place a quarter of the cheddar cheese on one slice of bread. On the other slice place a quarter of the gruyere cheese . Once the cheese begins to melt, top the gruyere cheese with the ¼ of the roasted squash. Place a quarter of the sliced apples on top of the cheddar cheese. Be careful not to burn the bread!
- Close the sandwich and transfer to a sheet tray. Repeat the process until all 4 sandwiches are complete.
- Place the sheet tray carrying 4 sandwiches in the oven heated to 375F. Cook for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
- Cut sandwiches in half from corner to corner and enjoy with quality maple syrup for dipping.