Chef James Klewin, Dom’s Kitchen & Market

Dom’s Kitchen & Market

2730 N. Halsted Street and 1233 North Wells Street

domschicago.com/

Instagram: @domschicago

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/domschicago

Mobile App: (https://shop.domschicago.com/)

There are a variety of events for October, many are free!

October 14 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Kids Pumpkin Decorating (FREE)

Lincoln Park Backyard 2730 N Halsted, Chicago, IL

Get the kiddos in the Halloween spirit with a fun decorating activity with our local friends from Unicoi Studios. Free with the purchase of a pumpkin. No reservation required.

October 19 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pumpkin Bouquet Class

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, Lincoln Park Greenhouse 2730 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL

Uniquely design the perfect seasonal centerpiece with Dom’s floral expert. Ticket includes ceramic pumpkin, floral, floral supplies and two glasses of wine. SIGN UP

October 25 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Nordic Bottle Lamp Paint & Sip

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, Lincoln Park Greenhouse 2730 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL

Customize a Nordic bottle lamp with the experts from Painted by The Shore. The ticket includes a Nordic bottle, two sets of string lights, painting materials, and two glasses of wine.

October 29 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Trick or Eat (FREE)

Halloween just got a whole lot sweeter with a whole lot of samples! Sip, shop, and snack during your Sunday stock-up at Dom’s Lincoln Park & Old Town.

Starting October 14th – Every Tuesday and Thursday at Dom’s Old Town, Free wine pairings from 5pm – 7pm

Harvest Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Makes 4 sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 loaf Dom’s Honey Oat Porridge Bread (8 slices)

1 Cup Gruyere Cheese (shredded)

1 Cup Aged Cheddar Cheese (shredded)

1 Butternut Squash

2 Granny Smith Apples

1 Cup Olive Oil

3/4 Cup Unsalted Butter (softened)

To taste Kosher Salt

To taste Black Pepper

Maple Syrup

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375F.

Remove the top from the butternut squash and peel the skin from the neck of the squash.

Thinly slice the peeled neck of the squash. Coat the sliced squash with olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Place the sliced squash on a sheet tray and roast the squash in the oven heated to 375F for 8 to 12 minutes or until it begins to soften. Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature. Leave your oven on at 375F.

Thinly slice the apples with a mandoline slicer and set aside.

Heat a large sauté pan or griddle over medium heat. Place 1/4 Cup of olive oil in the pan.

Spread the softened butter on one side of 2 slices of bread. Place the bread buttered side down in the pan (be sure to not crowd the pan).

Place a quarter of the cheddar cheese on one slice of bread. On the other slice place a quarter of the gruyere cheese . Once the cheese begins to melt, top the gruyere cheese with the ¼ of the roasted squash. Place a quarter of the sliced apples on top of the cheddar cheese. Be careful not to burn the bread!

Close the sandwich and transfer to a sheet tray. Repeat the process until all 4 sandwiches are complete.

Place the sheet tray carrying 4 sandwiches in the oven heated to 375F. Cook for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Cut sandwiches in half from corner to corner and enjoy with quality maple syrup for dipping.