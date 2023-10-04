Chef James Klewin, Dom’s Kitchen & Market  

Dom’s Kitchen & Market

2730 N. Halsted Street and 1233 North Wells Street

domschicago.com/ 

 Instagram:  @domschicago 

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/domschicago 

 Mobile App:  (https://shop.domschicago.com/

There are a variety of events for October, many are free! 

October 14 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm 

Kids Pumpkin Decorating (FREE) 

Lincoln Park Backyard 2730 N Halsted, Chicago, IL 

Get the kiddos in the Halloween spirit with a fun decorating activity with our local friends from Unicoi Studios. Free with the purchase of a pumpkin. No reservation required. 

October 19 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm 

Pumpkin Bouquet Class 

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, Lincoln Park Greenhouse 2730 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 

Uniquely design the perfect seasonal centerpiece with Dom’s floral expert. Ticket includes ceramic pumpkin, floral, floral supplies and two glasses of wine.  SIGN UP 

October 25 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm 

Nordic Bottle Lamp Paint & Sip 

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, Lincoln Park Greenhouse 2730 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 

Customize a Nordic bottle lamp with the experts from Painted by The Shore. The ticket includes a Nordic bottle, two sets of string lights, painting materials, and two glasses of wine. 

October 29 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm 

Trick or Eat (FREE) 

Halloween just got a whole lot sweeter with a whole lot of samples! Sip, shop, and snack during your Sunday stock-up at Dom’s Lincoln Park & Old Town. 

 Starting October 14th – Every Tuesday and Thursday at Dom’s Old Town, Free wine pairings from 5pm – 7pm 

Harvest Grilled Cheese Sandwich 

Makes 4 sandwiches 

Ingredients: 

1 loaf                  Dom’s Honey Oat Porridge Bread (8 slices) 

1 Cup                 Gruyere Cheese (shredded) 

1 Cup                 Aged Cheddar Cheese (shredded) 

                        Butternut Squash 

2                         Granny Smith Apples 

1 Cup                 Olive Oil 

3/4 Cup             Unsalted Butter (softened) 

To taste              Kosher Salt 

To taste              Black Pepper 

Maple Syrup  

 Instructions: 

Preheat oven to 375F. 

  • Remove the top from the butternut squash and peel the skin from the neck of the squash.  
  • Thinly slice the peeled neck of the squash. Coat the sliced squash with olive oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Place the sliced squash on a sheet tray and roast the squash in the oven heated to 375F for 8 to 12 minutes or until it begins to soften. Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature. Leave your oven on at 375F. 
  • Thinly slice the apples with a mandoline slicer and set aside. 
  • Heat a large sauté pan or griddle over medium heat. Place 1/4 Cup of olive oil in the pan. 
  • Spread the softened butter on one side of 2 slices of bread. Place the bread buttered side down in the pan (be sure to not crowd the pan). 
  • Place a quarter of the cheddar cheese on one slice of bread. On the other slice place a quarter of the gruyere cheese . Once the cheese begins to melt, top the gruyere cheese with the ¼ of the roasted squash. Place a quarter of the sliced apples on top of the cheddar cheese. Be careful not to burn the bread! 
  • Close the sandwich and transfer to a sheet tray. Repeat the process until all 4 sandwiches are complete. 
  • Place the sheet tray carrying 4 sandwiches in the oven heated to 375F. Cook for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted. 
  • Cut sandwiches in half from corner to corner and enjoy with quality maple syrup for dipping. 

  