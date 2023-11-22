Chef Chloe Gould, After School Matters culinary instructor, After School Matters alum and Associate Board member, owner of DixiePura, and winner of Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout Competition in 2022

Darryl Pearman is a Junior at Dunbar, and Myshea Davis is a Senior at Bogan High School

Check Out:

-After School Matters, teens can sign up for winter and spring programs at https://afterschoolmatters.org/

-DixiePura Kitchen

Retreat at Currency Exchange

305 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago, IL

12/7 & 12/8

5p-9p

https://www.dixiepura.com/

Recipe:

Harvest Empanadas w/ Southern Chimchurri

Serves: 4 persons

Yields: 8 empanadas

Ingredients:

2 cups leftover turkey, shredded or chopped

2 cups leftover Thanksgiving dressing

½ cup onions, small diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 package Empanada dough (store-bought or homemade)

Oil for frying

For the Holy Trinity Chimichurri sauce:

1 bunch fresh cilantro leaves

1 bunch fresh parsley leaves

1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves

¼ cup celery, chopped

¼ cup green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 lime, juiced

¼ teaspoon red crushed pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

For Turkey filling…

Over medium heat in a saute pan add oil and sauté onions, garlic, leftover turkey, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Stir well and cook for a few minutes until the flavors combine. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly. In a separate bowl, combine the leftover Thanksgiving dressing with the turkey mixture. Mix well until everything is evenly incorporated. Lay out the empanada dough disc and place a spoonful of the turkey and dressing mixture onto each dough circle. Fold the dough over and seal the edges by pressing them together with a fork. Heat oil in a deep pan or skillet for frying the empanadas. Carefully place the empanadas in the hot oil, a few at a time, and fry until they turn golden brown on both sides. Remove the empanadas from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

For the Holy Trinity Chimichurri sauce:

1. In a food processor or blender, combine the celery, green pepper, onion, blend first, then add cilantro, parsley, oregano, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, lime juice, salt, pepper, and red chili pepper flakes. (Note: You can also chop all vegetables and herbs by hand.)

2. Blend until the mixture becomes a smooth sauce.

3. Adjust the seasoning to taste.

Serve the Thanksgiving empanadas warm with the Southern Chimichurri sauce on the side for dipping. Enjoy the flavors of the Thanksgiving leftovers transformed into delicious empanadas with a zesty chimichurri sauce!