Gale Gand, Chef/Author/TV Personality

https://www.galegand.com/

Event:

40th Annual Taste of Polonia

September 2-5

Copernicus Center – 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago

-Chef Gand will be at the Krakus Kids Stage – September 3 at 4:00 p.m. for more Polish-style recipes, free cooking demos, and time-saving food prep tips!

Recipe:

Krakus Ham & Spinach Polish Sunflower

Serves 6-8

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed overnight in fridge

½ pound sliced Krakus Polish ham

½ pound frozen spinach, thawed and well drained

½ cup ricotta or farmer’s cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan

Fresh ground pepper

1 egg, beaten

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Roll out both sheets of puff pastry to 10 X 10 inches, trim each piece using a plate as a template, into a 10 inch disk, then place each on a parchment lined sheet pan (you can stack them). Chill while making filling.

3. For filling, place spinach in strainer and press to remove liquid. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir till mixed.

4. In a small bowl, beat the egg.

5. Place one disk on a parchment-lined sheet pan and spread spinach filling to within 1 inch of edge. Cover filling with slices of Krakus ham and brush a bit of egg wash on that edge. Place second disk on top and press edges together. Brush surface with egg wash.

6. Place a juice glass in the middle and press down to make an impression then remove the glass. With a sharp knife, cut 4 lines out from that center impression to divide it into quadrants. Then cut lines like spokes to make petals. Twist the petals twice, going all around the sunflower.

7. Bake at 425 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Serve hot or room temperature, having people break off petals.