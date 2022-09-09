Vito Rubino, Owner New Paradise Bakery

New Paradise Bakery

5742 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Recipe:

Arancini ( Ham + Cheese)

Serves 4 – 6

Ingredients

For Rice:

½ Cup Butter

¼ tsp. Salt

½ Cup Vegetable stock

Pinch of Saffron

2 Lbs Arborio Rice

1 Gallon Water

For Arancini Balls Filling:

½ Lb. Fresh Mozzarella (Diced)

½ Lb. Ham ( Diced)

2 ¼ Cup Fresh Breadcrumbs

1 ½ Cup Flour

1 Cup Water

Method:

Put a pot on the stove at medium heat with the water. Add butter, vegetable stock, salt and saffron. Bring to a boil and add rice. Stir until the rice is fully cooked. The rice should cook for around 15 minutes (always read cooking time on the packet).

Remove pot from heat and spread out the rice on a sheet pan and let it cool down. You cannot make the arancini ham and cheese until the rice is cold.

While the rice is cooling, mix the mozzarella and ham into golf ball sized rounds.

In a bowl, mix water and flour together and set aside.

Prepare the breadcrumbs by putting them into another bowl and set aside.

Damp your hands in water and pick up a portion of the rice, flattening it slightly into your palm.

Add a spoonful of ham and mozzarella in the middle.

Cup your hands around it making it into a ball and moving it around to make sure it is well rounded and that the ingredients in the center are covered well.

Roll in each ball in the flour and water mixture and then the breadcrumb mixture.

Repeat the above until all the balls are prepared.

Prepare fryer to reach temperature of 450 Degrees.

Fry 1 or 2 arancini at a time (depending on the size of your pot/fryer) and they should sizzle as they cook. Cook time is approximately 15 minutes. You should turn them slightly while they are frying to make sure they are cooking right through and the heat is distributed evenly.