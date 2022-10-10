Halee Raff, Chef of Hardbitten

https://hardbittenn.com/

Event:

Halloween bake sale AND 2 year anniversary party at The Brewed in Logan Square on October 16th from 12pm-3pm.

https://hardbittenn.com/events

The Brewed

2843 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

Recipe:

Halloween Pizza Skulls

Need:

A skull mold pan

Jar of favorite tomato sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese

Pizza seasoning (oregano, basil)

Pie Crust from the frozen section

1. Take out your pie crust 30 minutes before you start using it so it thaws. Turn on oven at 375.

2. Cut pie crust into large squares and place into skull mold.

3. Fill center of skull mold with your favorite fillings!

2TBS tomato sauce

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese

sprinkle Parmesan

Pizza seasoning

4. Close up pie crust and press dough well so you don’t see any filling.

5. Bake at 375 for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Once out of the oven, flip the skulls onto a pan while they are warm so they could out of the mold easily. ENJOY!