Vince D’Agostino, Director or Operations – Chicago, First Watch

http://www.FirstWatch.com

First Watch – serving breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7:00am to 2:30pm – with locations in Oak Brook, Kildeer and Naperville (just opened June 20)

First Watch’s summer menu selections are available nationwide* through August 14th and include: Barbacoa Quesadilla Benedict – Two barbacoa quesadillas prepared quesabirria-style, topped with poached cage-free eggs and covered with our Vera Cruz hollandaise, ranchero sauce and scallions. Served with seasoned black beans topped with housemade pico de gallo. Hacienda Hash – Chorizo, red bell pepper and potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, spicy ketchup, lime crema drizzle, fresh smashed avocado and scallions. Blueberry Muffin Top Griddle Cakes – Three house-baked, butter-griddled blueberry and cinnamon streusel muffin tops, topped with warm mixed berry compote, fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, housemade granola and powdered cinnamon sugar. Watermelon Wake-Up – Watermelon, pineapple, lime and mint.



Recipes:

Hacienda Hash

Ingredients

1 TBL Margarine, Melted

1/4 Cup(s) Chorizo, Crumbled or Diced

1/4 Cup(s) Red Bell Pepper, diced

1.5 Cup(s) Hash Brown style Potatoes

1/4 Cup(s) Cheddar & Jack Blended Cheese

2 Each Cage Free Eggs, Cooked Any Style

2 TBL Spicy Ketchup – Sub Recipe

2 TBL Lime Crema – Sub Recipe

2 TBL Avocado Mash – Sub Recipe

2 tsp Scallion, Sliced

Instructions

In a large nonstick skillet, over medium heat, place 1 TBL of margarine and allow it to melt. Start heating the 1/4 cup chorizo and red bell pepper pieces, about 1 to 2 minutes to give the ingredients some color. Add hash brown potatoes and heat in the skillet until all ingredients are heated throughout, about 2 to 3 minutes. Once hot, add blended cheese and stir gently to incorporate. Meanwhile, cook two eggs however you prefer. Next, transfer the hash (potato/chorizo mixture) into the center of a serving bowl in a mound to create height. Carefully drape the eggs over the potato mixture. Using the Spicy Ketchup in a fine tipped squeeze bottle, make a zig zag line over the eggs. Next, turn the dish 45 degrees, and using the lime crema in a fine tip squeeze bottle, make another zig zag line over the eggs. In the center of the eggs, 2 TBL of Avocado Mash.

Garnish by sprinkling scallions over entire dish.

Spicy Ketchup

Ingredients:

4 fl oz (1/2 cup) Ketchup

2 TBL Hot Sauce of Choice

Procedure:

In a small bowl stir both ingredients together until fully mixed. Place in a small squeeze bottle with a fine tip.

Lime Crema

Ingredients:

4 fl oz (1/2 cup) Sour Cream

1 TBL Lime Juice

Pinch Sea Salt

Instructions:

In a small bowl stir all ingredients together until fully mixed. Place in a small squeeze bottle with a fine tip.

Avocado Mash

Ingredients:

2 Each Avocado Flesh, Cut in Chunks

1 TBL Lemon Juice

Pinch Seasoning Salt

Instructions:

In a small bowl use a spatula to stir all ingredients together until fully mixed leaving some chunks in the avocado. Place in an airtight container and cover the surface of the avocado mash to keep from turning brown.

Watermelon Wake-Up

Ingredients

20 fl oz Watermelon Juice, Fresh Pressed

6 fl oz Pineapple Juice, Fresh Pressed

3 fl oz Lime Juice

1 fl oz Simple Syrup

Instructions

Cut your fresh fruit into small enough pieces to put through a juicer or blender. Using a juicer or blender, juice or puree your fruit. Blend all of the ingredients in a container and then use a whisk to combine all ingredients thoroughly. Serve over ice and with a sprig of fresh mint.