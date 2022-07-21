Vince D’Agostino, Director or Operations – Chicago, First Watch
First Watch – serving breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7:00am to 2:30pm – with locations in Oak Brook, Kildeer and Naperville (just opened June 20)
- First Watch’s summer menu selections are available nationwide* through August 14th and include:
- Barbacoa Quesadilla Benedict – Two barbacoa quesadillas prepared quesabirria-style, topped with poached cage-free eggs and covered with our Vera Cruz hollandaise, ranchero sauce and scallions. Served with seasoned black beans topped with housemade pico de gallo.
- Hacienda Hash – Chorizo, red bell pepper and potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, spicy ketchup, lime crema drizzle, fresh smashed avocado and scallions.
- Blueberry Muffin Top Griddle Cakes – Three house-baked, butter-griddled blueberry and cinnamon streusel muffin tops, topped with warm mixed berry compote, fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, housemade granola and powdered cinnamon sugar.
- Watermelon Wake-Up – Watermelon, pineapple, lime and mint.
Recipes:
Hacienda Hash
Ingredients
- 1 TBL Margarine, Melted
- 1/4 Cup(s) Chorizo, Crumbled or Diced
- 1/4 Cup(s) Red Bell Pepper, diced
- 1.5 Cup(s) Hash Brown style Potatoes
- 1/4 Cup(s) Cheddar & Jack Blended Cheese
- 2 Each Cage Free Eggs, Cooked Any Style
- 2 TBL Spicy Ketchup – Sub Recipe
- 2 TBL Lime Crema – Sub Recipe
- 2 TBL Avocado Mash – Sub Recipe
- 2 tsp Scallion, Sliced
Instructions
- In a large nonstick skillet, over medium heat, place 1 TBL of margarine and allow it to melt. Start heating the 1/4 cup chorizo and red bell pepper pieces, about 1 to 2 minutes to give the ingredients some color.
- Add hash brown potatoes and heat in the skillet until all ingredients are heated throughout, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Once hot, add blended cheese and stir gently to incorporate.
- Meanwhile, cook two eggs however you prefer.
- Next, transfer the hash (potato/chorizo mixture) into the center of a serving bowl in a mound to create height.
- Carefully drape the eggs over the potato mixture.
- Using the Spicy Ketchup in a fine tipped squeeze bottle, make a zig zag line over the eggs.
- Next, turn the dish 45 degrees, and using the lime crema in a fine tip squeeze bottle, make another zig zag line over the eggs.
- In the center of the eggs, 2 TBL of Avocado Mash.
- Garnish by sprinkling scallions over entire dish.
Spicy Ketchup
Ingredients:
- 4 fl oz (1/2 cup) Ketchup
- 2 TBL Hot Sauce of Choice
Procedure:
- In a small bowl stir both ingredients together until fully mixed.
- Place in a small squeeze bottle with a fine tip.
Lime Crema
Ingredients:
- 4 fl oz (1/2 cup) Sour Cream
- 1 TBL Lime Juice
- Pinch Sea Salt
Instructions:
- In a small bowl stir all ingredients together until fully mixed.
- Place in a small squeeze bottle with a fine tip.
Avocado Mash
Ingredients:
- 2 Each Avocado Flesh, Cut in Chunks
- 1 TBL Lemon Juice
- Pinch Seasoning Salt
Instructions:
- In a small bowl use a spatula to stir all ingredients together until fully mixed leaving some chunks in the avocado.
- Place in an airtight container and cover the surface of the avocado mash to keep from turning brown.
Watermelon Wake-Up
Ingredients
- 20 fl oz Watermelon Juice, Fresh Pressed
- 6 fl oz Pineapple Juice, Fresh Pressed
- 3 fl oz Lime Juice
- 1 fl oz Simple Syrup
Instructions
- Cut your fresh fruit into small enough pieces to put through a juicer or blender.
- Using a juicer or blender, juice or puree your fruit.
- Blend all of the ingredients in a container and then use a whisk to combine all ingredients thoroughly.
- Serve over ice and with a sprig of fresh mint.