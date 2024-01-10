Erick Williams, Chef & Owner Daisy’s Po-Boy & Tavern, Virtue Restaurant, Mustard Seed Kitchen and Top This Mac and Cheese

Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern

5215 S. Harper, Chicago, IL 60615

(773) 675-8767

https://www.daisyspoboychicago.com

Virtue Leadership Development: https://www.virtuerestaurant.com/donate/

Check Out:

James Beard Award-Winning Chef Erick Williams is pleased to announce Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern’s “Gumbo For Good” program, which features five of Chicago’s all-star chefs and their take on the warm Southern favorite. Driven by the success of the restaurant’s recent oyster collaboration, the promotion takes place every Wednesday from January 10th through February 7th. Proceeds will be donated to Williams’ recently launched Virtue Leadership Development Program, a not-for-profit incubator created to serve as a vehicle to equip local young adults of color with the necessary skills to learn value-driven entrepreneurship through training at Virtue restaurant.



Beginning on January 10th and available alongside Daisy’s regular New Orleans-style menu, the lineup includes:

o January 10th | Jimmy Bannos, Heaven on Seven

o January 17th| Brian Jupiter, Ina Mae Tavern / Frontier

o January 24th| Paul Fehribach, Big Jones

o January 31st | Darnell Reed, Luella’s Southern Kitchen

o February 7th | D’Andre Carter, Soul & Smoke

Recipe:

Chef Erick Williams’ Gumbo

1-pound medium head-on shrimp

4 hard crabs, cleaned and split in four

12 each chicken wings

½ pound andouille sausage, diced

½ pound hot sausage, diced

1 pound chicken

1 cup canola oil

2 oz canola oil

1 cup flour

1large onion, chopped

½pound smoked ham, cubed

2 teaspoons paprika

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon file powder

½ cup chopped green onion

1 gallon of homemade chicken stock

Step 1

Peel and dehead shrimp.

Pour 2 oz of oil into the pot warm the oil over medium heat. Place heads and shells in stock pot sweat them until they turn bright red. Now, add chicken wings.

Cover with 1 gallon of chicken stock, and simmer over low heat until needed 40 min.

Step 2

In a 6-quart stockpot, whisk oil and flour together over low to moderate heat, and cook, whisking constantly until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Add onions, and cook, stirring, until soft. add smoked sausage; and ham cook, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching, over low flame for 8 minutes. combine crabs,

Step 3

Strain stock. Bring to a boil. Add chicken paprika, garlic, thyme, bay leaves and salt, and simmer 12 minutes. Add peeled shrimp, and simmer for 4 minutes. Off the heat Stir in file. Serve over rice, and garnish with fresh scallions.