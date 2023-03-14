Bob McDermott, Director of Development and Beer Ambassador at O’Toole’s Pub Group

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub

Four Locations: Chicago; Libertyville; Gurnee; Lake Villa

622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 642-0700

5572 Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL 60031 (847) 249-0800

412 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048 (847) 984-2599

10 W. Grand Avenue, Lake Villa, IL 60046 (847) 979-0600

http://TimothyOTooles.com

Events:

St. Patrick’s Day Pop Up at Timothy O ‘ Toole’s Pub (Chicago)

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub has launched a St. Patrick’s Day pop up at their Chicago location: Timmy‘s Leprechaun Lounge! The shamrockin’ back bar, decorated in all things green, will be open through Saturday, March 18. O’Toole’s full food and drink menus will be offered, in addition to St. Paddy’s specialty cocktails, green beer, pints of Guinness Black List, and Irish-inspired dishes. The St. Patrick’s Day pop up will be open Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m.-midnight; and Saturday, 2 p.m.-midnight.



St. Patrick’s Day Party at Timothy O’Toole’s Pub (Chicago)

Timothy O’Toole’s is holding their 31st annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Streeterville on Friday, March 17! The green beer will be flowing early, as the Irish Pub will open at 10:30 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. St. Paddy’s partygoers will enjoy performances by the Shannon Rovers Bagpipers, entertainment by Joe the Leprechaun, and prizes, swag and giveaways until 3 a.m.



Suburban St . Patrick’s Day Parties at Timothy O ‘ Toole’s Pub (Libertyville; Gurnee; Lake Villa)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the suburbs at Timothy O’Toole’s! In addition to the 31st annual party at the pub’s Streeterville outpost, O’Toole’s locations in Gurnee, Libertyville and Lake Villa will welcome St. Paddy’s revelers. St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans will ensue on Friday, March 17, with bagpiper performances, prizes and giveaways. In addition to the regular menu, O’Toole’s will feature St. Paddy’s Day drink specials and Irish-inspired menu items. Dishes include corned beef and cabbage, corned beef on rye, Guinness beef stew, shepherd’s pie and more.

Recipe:

Guinness Beef Stew

Ingredients

5 pounds – Beef Stew Meat, trimmed and cubed

3 oz (6T) – Vegetable Oil

3 oz (6T) – All-Purpose Flour

3 cups – Guinness

1 pound – Pearl Onions, peeled and chopped

3 cloves – Fresh Garlic, chopped

3 cups – Diced Tomato

6 oz (3/4 cup) – Water

6 cups – Carrots, peeled and cut into ¼” rounds

5 cups – Idaho Potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾” cubes

1 pound – IQF peas

3 sprigs – Fresh Thyme

1.5 cups – Veal Stock

Method

Heat a large pot with the oil. Add the meat and cook until browned. Add the flour and cook, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes. Deglaze with the Guinness and add the garlic, tomato, water, carrots, thyme, and veal stock. Cook for 30 minutes, then add the potatoes and cook another 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. To serve, add the peas.