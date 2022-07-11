Chef Mark Mendez

Libertad

7931 Lincoln Ave. | Skokie, IL 60077

https://www.libertad7931.com/

Recipe:

Guajillo Shrimp

20 16/20 shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on

2 tablespoon olive oil

8 oz softened butter

Juice of one lemon

6 guajillo chiles, seeded and soaked in warm water

2 cloves garlic, sliced

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

Remove seeds from guajillo chiles and soak in hot water, covered for about 30 minutes to soften them. Add guajillos to a blender with 2 tablespoons of soaking water to create a smooth paste. Add paste to softened butter and mix well. Refrigerate chile butter until ready to use. In a small sauce pan add heavy whipping cream and reduce over medium heat until slightly thickened. Reduce heat to low and slowly add chile butter, a little at a time. Season with salt and keep warm. Add olive oil to a saute pan over high heat, add garlic and cook until edges just start to turn golden brown, add shrimp and cook until done all the way through. Remove from the heat and add lemon juice, being careful not to splash yourself. Add chile butter and toss shrimp thoroughly, making sure to do this off the fire. Place on top of blue corn polenta.

Serves 4

Blue Corn Polenta

1 cup blue corn polenta

3 cups water

4 oz (1/2 cup) mascarpone cheese

2 oz (4T) butter

Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan. Slowly add polenta whisking as you add it to the water. Whisk to make sure there are no lumps, and turn heat to low and cook for about 20 minutes. Stir occasionally, checking the consistency. If it is too thick add a little more water. If it is too thin add a bit more polenta or let it cool for a few minutes. It will thicken on its own as it cools. When polenta is ready add butter and mascarpone cheese off the heat. Season with salt and pepper.



