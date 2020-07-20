Lunchbreak: Guajillo Pepper Guacamole

Chef Carlos Gaytán – Tzuco

https://www.tzuco.com/

Reservations for indoor dining and for the outdoor patio are required, and can be made via Resy. Guests can select indoor or outdoor seating at the time of making a reservation. Because of limited seating capacity, guests are encouraged to reserve in advance.

Recipe:

Guajillo Pepper Guacamole

GUACAMOLE ROJO

Chef Carlos Gaytán – Tzuco

INGREDIENTS:

2 large avocados, quartered, seeds and skin removed

½ cup sunflower seeds

4 guajillo peppers, seedless

1 garlic clove

1 oz/2T Spanish onion, diced

1 Roma tomato, diced

1 oz/2T queso fresco

1 lime, juiced

Salt

Corn tortilla chips

PREPARATION:

1. Heat water in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add guajillo peppers and let them soak for 25 minutes, periodically mashing the guajillo peppers with a spoon, freeing as much of the pulp as possible. Pour the mashed mixture and its liquid into a strainer placed over an empty bowl or molcajete.

2. Add garlic and onion. Mix all the ingredients, until it becomes a purée.

Then, add avocado, lime juice, tomato, and salt to taste. Stir all the ingredients until it reaches your desired consistency.

3. Garnish with sunflower seeds and queso fresco.

4. Serve with corn tortilla chips.

5. Enjoy!