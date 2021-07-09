Lunchbreak: Grilled Zucchini with Chile Mint Vinaigrette

Valerie Rice, author of Lush Life: Food & Drinks from the Garden

Recipe:

Grilled Zucchini with Chile Mint Vinaigrette

4 TO 6 SERVINGS

This recipe is equally delicious with whatever squash you have on hand. I like planting a variety, my favorites being the grey zucchini and romanesco squash because they have an earthy flavor and creamier texture when cooked. Fresno peppers are easy to grow and more flavorful than jalapeños. They don’t need a lot of space to grow, just full sun and a terracotta pot and you’re in business.

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

1 green onion (white and light green parts only), thinly sliced

1 fresno chile or ½ jalapeño, very thinly sliced

1 small garlic clove, very thinly sliced

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from ½ lemon)

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel (from 1 lemon)

½ teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

4 zucchini or yellow squash

Flaky sea salt

½ cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Fresh mint leaves (garnish)

Prepare barbecue grill (medium-high heat). Whisk together oil, onion, chile, garlic, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, mint, lemon peel, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Set vinaigrette aside.

Cut the zucchini lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick slices (keep some of the stem on so it looks pretty). Brush with oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Grill zucchini until lightly charred, turning occasionally, 5 to 7 minutes.

Arrange zucchini on a platter; drizzle with half of the vinaigrette, adding more if desired. Sprinkle with tomatoes and mint leaves.