Cody Ginther, Culinary Director of Offshore Rooftop
Offshore Rooftop, 1000 E Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611
Check Out:
- Offshore Rooftop is excited to celebrate summer with their Wellness on the Water Group Fitness and Brunch series every Sunday, in which various Chicago-based fitness instructors host an interactive fitness class (yoga, pilates, barre and more) on Offshore’s all-season rooftop overlooking the gorgeous view of Lake Michigan. All tickets include access to the group fitness class, Hampton Water Rosé Yoga Mat, A full brunch buffet following the classes with Avocado Toast, Yogurt & Granola Parfaits, Salmon Board with Bagels, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon and more, a choice of Hampton Water Rosê or Mimosa at brunch, and a selection of coffee & tea.
- This summer, Offshore Rooftop is the perfect spot to enjoy Chicago weekly fireworks shows on Navy Pier every Wednesday and Sunday. Additionally at Sable Hotel, directly below Offshore Rooftop and as part of Maverick Hospitality, they are offering a fireworks package complete with a complimentary cocktail from On the Rocks ahead of the firework show on Wednesday evenings and Champagne for Two before the firework shows on Saturdays. Additionally, both days, guests who book this package will receive specialty chocolate truffles and ideal room placement on a high floor for a perfect firework view, finished with late checkout at 1PM the following day.
Recipe:
Grilled Swordfish w/ Pineapple Suzuke and Roasted Vegetables- Makes 2-4 servings
Ingredients:
2 pcs Swordfish Steaks (7oz portion)
½ lb Baby Bok Choy (cut in half)
¼ lb Baby Carrots (cut in half)
2 Cups Pineapple Suzuke Sauce
1 TSP Kosher Salt
1 TSP Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
1 TBSP Cooking Oil (we use rice bran oil)
2 TBSP Fresh Cilantro leaves
Instructions:
- In a medium sized stock pot, blanch baby Bok Choy and carrots in salted water until slightly tender. Cool them on small rack or in a ice bath. Once cooled put to the side.
- Lightly coat swordfish steaks in cooking oil and season with salt and fresh cracked black pepper.
- Preheat grill to medium/medium high heat.
- Place seasoned swordfish on grill and rotate 45 degrees after 2 minutes, which will give the fish those perfect grill marks. Cook the fish for 3 ½ minutes on each side for a total of 7 minutes. Once fish is cooked put it to the side to rest. Cook the blanched vegetables on the grill for 1-2 minutes, getting them slightly charred on the outside.
- Place roasted vegetables on center of plate and then place swordfish over the vegetables. Spoon the pineapple suzuke sauce over the fish and around the plate. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves
Pineapple Suzuke– makes 3 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Fresh Pineapple (small diced)
- 1 Cup Red Pepper (small diced)
- 1 Cup Red Onion (small diced)
- 1 pc Serrano Pepper (deseeded and small diced)
- ½ Cup Rice Wine Vinegar
- ½ Cup Water
- ¼ Cup Soy Sauce (Tamari variation is great for a gluten free option!)
- 2 TBSP Sugar
- 2 TBSP Salt
Instructions:
- In a small pot, bring rice wine vinegar, water, soy sauce, sugar and salt to boil. While still hot, pour liquid mix over diced pineapple, red pepper, red onion and serrano pepper that is held in a heat safe container.
- Stir well to make sure fully incorporated. Place container in fridge and let sit over night.
- Use within 3 days.