Lunchbreak: Grilled Swordfish with Lemon Herb Marinade and Chimichurri

Chef James Klewin

Dom’s Kitchen and Market – 2730 North Halsted, Chicago

Recipes:

GRILLED SWORDFISH WITH LEMON HERB MARINADE AND CHIMICHURRI

Serves 4

LEMON HERB MARINADE

1/2 Lemon

1 oz. (2T) Kosher Salt

1/4 tsp. Fresh Rosemary (trimmed and cleaned)

1/4 tsp. Fresh Thyme (chopped)

2 Cloves Fresh Garlic

2 Tbs. Lemon Juice (Fresh)

2 Oz. (4T) Olive Oil

PREPARATION:

CUT 1 WHOLE LEMONS IN HALF ALONG THE EQUATOR, THEN CUT EACH HALF INTO 4 PIECES. REMOVE THE SEEDS.

COMBINE THE FOLLOWING INGREDIENTS IN THE FOOD PROCESSOR:

DESEEDED LEMON PIECES

1 OZ (2T) KOSHER SALT

1/4 TSP ROSEMARY

¼ TSP THYME

2 GARLIC CLOVES

ADD 2 TBLS LEMON JUICE AND 2 FL OZ (4T) OIL TO THE MIXTURE AND PROCESS FOR 2 MINUTES TO COMBINE.

NOTE: LITTLE FLECKS OF LEMON SKIN WILL REMAIN IN THE MARINADE. THIS IS GOOD!

CHIMICHURRI

½ oz. (1T ) Fresh Parsley (leaves cleaned and chopped)

½ oz. (1T) Fresh Cilantro (leaves cleaned and chopped)

1 Spring Onion (sliced 1/2” thin)

2 oz. (4T) Dried Italian Oregano

1 oz. (2T) Garlic Clove Raw

1 Jalapeno ( chopped and seedless)

1/2 oz. (1T) White Wine Vinegar

2 oz. (4T) Olive Oil

Kosher Salt

PREPARATION:

PLACE ALL INGREDIENTS IN A SMALL PLASTIC CONTAINER. USING A HAND BLENDER PROCESS UNTIL ALMOST COMPLETELY SMOOTH. IT IS GOOD IF THERE ARE STILL SOME FLECKS OF HERB IN THE MIXTURE.

SWORDFISH

4 EA 6OZ SWORDFISH STEAK

1.5 FL OZ (3T) LEMON HERB MARINADE

2 FL OZ (4T) CHIMICHURRI

PREPARATION:

PLACE THE SWORDFISH, 1.5 FL OZ (3) LEMON HERB MARINADE, AND 2 FLOZ (4T) CHIMICHURRI INTO A STAINLESS STEEL MIXING BOWL

USING GLOVED HANDS, MIX THE INGREDIENTS UNTIL THE SALMON IS EVENLY COATED. LET MARINATE OVERNIGHT FOR BEST FLAVOR, OR COOK IMMEDIATELY IF NEEDED.

COOK:

USING TONGS, PLACE THE MARINATED SWORDFISH ON A PREHEATED GRILL.

COOK FOR 3 MINUTES, TURNING 90 DEGREES AFTER 1:30 MINUTES.

FLIP AND REPEAT STEP.

COOK UNTIL THE SWORDFISH REACHES AN INTERNAL TEMPERATURE OF 140F.