Lunchbreak: Grilled Swordfish Steak

Chef Aaron Cuschieri
https://www.thedearborntavern.com
The Dearborn Tavern – 145 NORTH DEARBORN STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60602
312.384.1242
The Dearborn welcomes diners back to enjoy live music every other Sunday during brunch service in partnership with The Brooklyn Britches.
Recipe:
Grilled Swordfish Steak
Fava bean smash, grilled ramp vinaigrette, date, frisée & hearts of palm salad
Serves 2
For the Swordfish:
2x 10-12oz swordfish steaks
¼ C canola oil
A/N salt
A/N black pepper
** we use a robata grill with bincho-tan charcoal. But a gas grill will work just fine**
METHOD: heat up grill until very hot. Rub swordfish with oil and Season both sides with salt and black pepper. Place swordfish on hot grill and cook for approx. 5 minutes. Flip steaks over and cook an additional 5-6 minutes. Remove from grill and hold in a warm place.
For the Fava Smash :
2C fava beans
2T extra virgin olive oil
2t salt
2 t black pepper
METHOD: Shuck and peel fava beans. Boil fava beans for 4-5 minutes in salted boiling water until soft. Remove from water and place into a mortar with the EVOO, salt and black pepper. Use a pestle to lightly mash the fava beans. The mixture should be chunky and slightly creamy. Set aside and keep warm.
For the Ramp Vinaigrette:
20 each fresh ramps
2T Dijon mustard
1C olive oil
¼ C champagne vinegar
2t salt
1t black pepper
METHOD: Season ramps with salt and black pepper. Grill ramps on very hot grill for 2-3 minutes until charred. Let cool and chop slightly. Place all ingredients expect for olive oil into a robocoup and pulse until smooth and chunky. Slowly pour in oil while pulsing. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
For the Salad:
2 heads frisée
½ bulb fennel – shaved very thin
3 pieces hearts of palm (sliced into ¼” rings)
10 each pitted dates – chopped
½ lemon
1T extra virgin olive oil
METHOD: mix together frisée, fennel, hearts of palm and dates. Drizzle with olive and then the juice from the lemon. Toss to combine.
TO FINISH: place ½ the fava smash on each plate and top with swordfish steak. Drizzle 2 oz of sauce on each plate and on top of the fish and top each fish with ½ the salad.