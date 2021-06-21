Lunchbreak: Grilled Swordfish Steak

Chef Aaron Cuschieri

https://www.thedearborntavern.com

The Dearborn Tavern – 145 NORTH DEARBORN STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60602

312.384.1242

The Dearborn welcomes diners back to enjoy live music every other Sunday during brunch service in partnership with The Brooklyn Britches.

Recipe:

Grilled Swordfish Steak

Fava bean smash, grilled ramp vinaigrette, date, frisée & hearts of palm salad

Serves 2

For the Swordfish:

2x 10-12oz swordfish steaks

¼ C canola oil

A/N salt

A/N black pepper

** we use a robata grill with bincho-tan charcoal. But a gas grill will work just fine**

METHOD: heat up grill until very hot. Rub swordfish with oil and Season both sides with salt and black pepper. Place swordfish on hot grill and cook for approx. 5 minutes. Flip steaks over and cook an additional 5-6 minutes. Remove from grill and hold in a warm place.

For the Fava Smash :

2C fava beans

2T extra virgin olive oil

2t salt

2 t black pepper

METHOD: Shuck and peel fava beans. Boil fava beans for 4-5 minutes in salted boiling water until soft. Remove from water and place into a mortar with the EVOO, salt and black pepper. Use a pestle to lightly mash the fava beans. The mixture should be chunky and slightly creamy. Set aside and keep warm.

For the Ramp Vinaigrette:

20 each fresh ramps

2T Dijon mustard

1C olive oil

¼ C champagne vinegar

2t salt

1t black pepper

METHOD: Season ramps with salt and black pepper. Grill ramps on very hot grill for 2-3 minutes until charred. Let cool and chop slightly. Place all ingredients expect for olive oil into a robocoup and pulse until smooth and chunky. Slowly pour in oil while pulsing. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

For the Salad:

2 heads frisée

½ bulb fennel – shaved very thin

3 pieces hearts of palm (sliced into ¼” rings)

10 each pitted dates – chopped

½ lemon

1T extra virgin olive oil

METHOD: mix together frisée, fennel, hearts of palm and dates. Drizzle with olive and then the juice from the lemon. Toss to combine.

TO FINISH: place ½ the fava smash on each plate and top with swordfish steak. Drizzle 2 oz of sauce on each plate and on top of the fish and top each fish with ½ the salad.