Cody Ginther

Lirica – 900 E Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.liricarestaurant.com/

Recipe:

El Gaucho Verde:

Grilled Strip Steak with Roasted Corn and Chimichurri

2 New York Strip Steaks

Salt

Pepper

Pull steaks from cooler around a half hour before you plan to cook them. This will help them cook evenly. Right before grilling, season with salt and pepper to preference of taste. Grill to a medium rare temperature, or an internal temperature of 130-140 degrees. Let rest.

Chimichurri

Ingredients:

2 cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 cup Fresh chopped Parsley

½ cup Fresh chopped Cilantro

¼ cup Fine chopped shallots

¼ cup Fine chopped Garlic (Pan Roasted)

1 tbsp Salt

1 tbsp Fresh cracked Black Pepper

2 each Lemon Zest

¼ cup Red wine vinegar

Preparation:

Heat 1 cup of the EVOO and all of the fine chopped garlic in saucepan at medium heat until garlic is lightly toasted and fragrant. Let cool to room temperature. Once cooled, mix remaining ingredients until fully incorporated.

Roasted Corn Purée

6 cups Fresh Corn Kernels

¼ cup Pilsner Beer

2 tbsp Honey

1 tsp Crushed Aleppo Chili

1 tbsp Salt

Sauté fresh corn on high heat in large sauté pan until slightly blistered. Season with chili flakes and half of the needed salt. Reserve 2 cups of corn to be used for the final plating. Deglaze remaining corn with beer and take off heat. While corn mix is still warm, purée in a blender with honey. Season with remaining salt to taste. (An alcohol-free version of this can be made by substituting heavy cream for the beer)

Roasted Corn Relish

2 cups Pan Roasted Corn

½ cup Chopped Roasted Red Peppers

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Fresh cracked black pepper

Mix all ingredients in a small mixing bowl.

Serving

To serve the dish, slice the rested strip steak against the grain of the meat into 1” thick strips. On a plate spread the corn purée across the length of the plate. Place strips of steak on top of the purée. Next, drizzle the chimichurri liberally over top of the steak. Top it all with the roasted corn relish and garnish with micro cilantro.