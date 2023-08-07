Chef Jacquelyn Lord/Owner, The Dinner Belle

http://www.thedinnerbelle.org

Event:

Andersonville Chamber of Commerce’s “Taste of Andersonville”

Wednesday, August 9 from 5 – 8 pm

Tickets: andersonville.org/events

Recipe:

Grilled Stone Fruit Shortcake

1/2 peach

1/2 white nectarine

1/2 plum

1 cup heavy cream

4 oz goat cheese (1/2 cup)

2 oz honey (1/4 cup)

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 cup cold unsalted butter

1 cup buttermilk

1 tbsp coarse black pepper

For the Fruit:

Place fruit cut side down on the grill/grill pan. Do not move it! Allow fruit to caramelize, about 2 minutes. Remove, and dice.

For Whipped Cream:

Whip heavy cream and honey together until soft peaks form. Gradually add the goat cheese and whip until fluffy!

For the Shortcake:

Mix flour, sugar, pepper, baking powder and baking soda together. Cut cold butter into small cubes and add to the flour mixture. Cut the butter into the flour, using a fork or a pastry cutter, until the mixture looks coarse and crumbly. Add buttermilk and stir to combine. Using either floured hands or a soup spoon, portion the dough onto a baking sheet. You can make these any size you want! Bake at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes (until golden brown).

To Assemble:

Slice shortcakes in half lengthwise. Add grilled fruit and a dollop of whipped cream. Place the other half of the biscuit on top (like a cute little hat) and enjoy!