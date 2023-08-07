Chef Jacquelyn Lord/Owner, The Dinner Belle
Event:
Andersonville Chamber of Commerce’s “Taste of Andersonville”
Wednesday, August 9 from 5 – 8 pm
Tickets: andersonville.org/events
Recipe:
Grilled Stone Fruit Shortcake
1/2 peach
1/2 white nectarine
1/2 plum
1 cup heavy cream
4 oz goat cheese (1/2 cup)
2 oz honey (1/4 cup)
3 cups of all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
4 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
3/4 cup cold unsalted butter
1 cup buttermilk
1 tbsp coarse black pepper
For the Fruit:
Place fruit cut side down on the grill/grill pan. Do not move it! Allow fruit to caramelize, about 2 minutes. Remove, and dice.
For Whipped Cream:
Whip heavy cream and honey together until soft peaks form. Gradually add the goat cheese and whip until fluffy!
For the Shortcake:
Mix flour, sugar, pepper, baking powder and baking soda together. Cut cold butter into small cubes and add to the flour mixture. Cut the butter into the flour, using a fork or a pastry cutter, until the mixture looks coarse and crumbly. Add buttermilk and stir to combine. Using either floured hands or a soup spoon, portion the dough onto a baking sheet. You can make these any size you want! Bake at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes (until golden brown).
To Assemble:
Slice shortcakes in half lengthwise. Add grilled fruit and a dollop of whipped cream. Place the other half of the biscuit on top (like a cute little hat) and enjoy!