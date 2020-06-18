Lunchbreak: Grilled Shrimp

Matt McMillin, Director of Culinary & Beverage Innovation, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

http://chwinery.com

Chef Matt is providing grilling tips that can be used to prepare items in their Father’s Day Grilling Packages From $69.99 for two people to $199.99 for 6-8 people Optional 4-pc shrimp skewers with chimichurri sauce ready to grill Package includes: Wedge salad Baked potatoes with all the toppings From 4 to 12 four-oz filets with seasoning Blanched garlic-buttered broccoli Choice of key lime or chocolate cake for dessert



Available for pick up, orders must be placed by Friday, June 19

Locations currently offering al fresco dining:

Arlington Heights

Burr Ridge

Downers Grove

Naperville

New Lenox

Oak Lawn

Orland Park

Saint Charles

South Barrington

Springfield

Wheeling

Recipes:

Chimichurri Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Skewers

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

Marinade:

2 lbs. Jumbo Shrimp, peeled but tail still on, I like using domestic shrimp U-12(approximately 12 per pound) or 16/20

2 tbsp. Extra virgin Olive oil

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. fresh cracked pepper

¼ tsp. ground fennel seed

½ tsp. smoked paprika

2 tbsp. cilantro, chopped fine

1 ea. Lemon juice and zest

Chimichurri:

½ cup parsley, chopped fine

2 tbsp. cilantro, chopped fine

2 tbsp. fresh oregano, chopped fine

¾ cup Extra virgin olive oil (use something good, Lucini is a brand I love)

2 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

½ tsp. red chili flakes

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh ground pepper

12 5-6” Skewers

Instructions:

Begin by soaking the skewers in water for at least 30 minutes then start marinating the shrimp. In a glass or non-reactive bowl add all ingredients for the marinade except the shrimp and combine well. Gently fold in the shrimp being sure that all the marinade is evenly dispersed. I like using my hands for this part…best tools in the kitchen!! Cover with plastic wrap and place in your refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours before you plan on grilling. When marinating shrimp with any type of acid, in this case lemon juice, it is important that they don’t marinade too long or they will begin to “cook.” or cure like ceviche. We don’t want that!

While the shrimp are marinating begin to prepare your chimichurri. Really there are two ways to accomplish this. You can add all the ingredients into a food processor and blend smooth, making sure you scrape the side as you go. The other way is doing it all by hand and mixing well in a bowl. I personally like doing it by hand because it yields a little bit of a chunkier finished product, which I like. Really your preference. Wrap this in plastic and place in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes while you prepare the grill.

Take four shrimp and interlock two shrimp at a time and place 4 shrimp on a skewer making sure to go through each piece of shrimp twice to keep the skewers in tact on the grill.

Once your grill is ready, at a medium high heat, be sure to wipe the grates off with a slightly oiled rag to be sure the shrimp don’t stick. Gently place shrimp skewers on the cleaned area of the grill. Grill on each side for approximately 3 minutes. Remove from the grill, place on a nice serving platter and drizzle all over with the chimichurri. Serve with some roasted potatoes or grilled veggies and a chilled glass of our Cooper’s Hawk Sauvignon Blanc! Enjoy.