Lunchbreak: Shrimp & Piparra Pepper

Michael Woodhall – Executive Chef, Le Sud

Le Sud Mediterranean Kitchen

2301 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618 (773) 857-1985

http://LeSudChicago.com

Event:

Lakeview Roscoe Village Restaurant Week

Friday, February 25th to Sunday, March 6th 2022.

https://www.lakeviewroscoevillage.org/restaurantweek

Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce brings back Restaurant Week, which allows diners to appreciate specially curated prix fixe menu for take-out or dine-in for breakfast, lunch and dinner. $3 will be added to each prix fixe menu ordered to be donated back to local food pantries, Lakeview Pantry and Common Pantry.

Those dining at local restaurants during the program have a chance to win local prizes, such as gift cards to local restaurants, or even a $100 Lakeview Roscoe Village Gift Card.

Recipe:

Shrimp & Piparra Pepper

Sherry Butter Sauce recipe:

1 Teaspoon – Minced Garlic

2 Teaspoon -Sliced Shallot

1 Cup – Sherry wine

1 pound – unsalted Butter

1 Teaspoon -fresh lemon juice

1 pinch – salt

Directions for Sherry Butter Sauce:

Sweat shallot and garlic in a sauce pot under low heat, add sherry wine and reduce by half let simmer and add butter while whisking finish with lemon and salt. Set aside.

Ingredients:

4 pcs – piparra peppers

2 slices – Grilled bread

1 Teaspoon – chopped parsley to garnish

Thaw and steam or grill shrimp for 5 minutes

Toss shrimp in sauce and mix with Sherry Butter Sauce

Served and garnish with piparra pepper, bread, and peppers



