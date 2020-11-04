Lunchbreak: Grilled Salmon Greens & Grains

Donna Lee – Founder, Brown Bag Seafood West Lakeview

http://www.brownbagseafood.com

Brown Bag Seafood Co.-West Lakeview

3400 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL

*Order online or in store for pick-up or free delivery

*Brown Bag Care Package:

Our favorites, all bundled together, from our family to yours! 100% of all sales go to tips for our crew! Includes Lobster Roll w/Truffle-Parm Tots, Fish & Chips, Grilled Salmon Powerbox & Grilled Shrimp Salad.

Recipe:

Grilled Salmon Greens & Grains

15 fresh spinach leaves

.5 C large dice veggie blend (green cut fresh vegetables of your choice)

.5 C ancient grains

4-6 oz fresh salmon, seasoned

1 oz lemon vinaigrette

dill/parsley for garnish

1 lemon wedge for garnish

1 T vegetable oil

.5 t garlic salt

.5 C chopped kale

2 T water

Step 1: Heat oil for salmon in a shallow pan, get to high heat and place salmon in pan to sear-leave for 4 minutes

Step 2: Heat oil in pan for veggie blend, get to high heat and place veggie blend in pan, season with garlic salt can cover with kale

Step 3: After veggie blend has sat for about 1.5 minutes, add water to steam veggies (no top needed)

Step 4: Flip salmon to finish on opposite side for 1.5 minutes

Step 5: Plate your items: Place spinach at the bottom of the plate, place your veggie blend on one side of the plate and your ancient grain blend on the other, take your salmon and place it on top of the Greens & Grains, and put lemon vinaigrette directly over salmon and garnish with lemon and herbs.