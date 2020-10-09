Lunchbreak: Grilled Portobello Sandwich

Chef Chris Dunstatter
Recipe:
Grilled Portobello Sandwich
Ingredients:
- Poppy seed bun
- Black olive tapenade
- Iceberg lettuce
- Heirloom tomato
- Portobello mushroom cap
- Togarashi
- Black lava salt
- Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- Grill portobello mushroom cap on an outdoor/indoor grill or panini press for 1 minute (top facing down).
- Coat the portobello with some extra virgin olive oil to add moisture and flavor.
- While portobello is grilling, season it with black lava salt and togarashi.
- Cut poppy seed bun in half, and smear the black olive tapenade on the inside of both buns.
- Cut up tomato into 1/2 inch thick slices.
- To plate, grab top half of poppy seed bun and put it face down on the plate. Layer ingredients, starting with lettuce on the bun. Take portobello off grill and place on top of the lettuce with the bottom facing down, so bun catches all the juices. Add a slice of heirloom tomato on top of the portobello and finish off by combining other half of the bun. Then flip it!