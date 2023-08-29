Matt Moore, Author BUTCHER ON THE BLOCK

BUTCHER ON THE BLOCK cookbook, now available wherever books are sold.

http://www.MattRMoore.com

Recipes:

Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Gochujang BBQ Sauce

If you ask me, pork tenderloins are one of the most underrated cuts of meat, especially when it comes to entertaining. Typically at most grocers, you will find two tenderloins to each pack, requiring you to spend a few minutes to strip off the silver skin for a little bit of at-home prep. Your local butcher has most likely already done this work for you, delivering a tender, forgiving cut that cooks up quickly with plenty of flavor. To play up the smoke and spice from the grill, I’m adding in one of my favorite Korean ingredients, gochujang (a fermented pepper paste), to serve as my base on an otherwise classic BBQ-style sauce. I like to cook these tenderloins to just above medium rare, then slice them thin after a bit of a rest, and serve them on a platter on their own, or alongside an array of fresh salads or grilled vegetables.

Tenderloins

☐ 2 pork tenderloins, 21/2 to 3 pounds in total, silver skin removed

☐ 1/4 cup vegetable oil

☐ 2 tablespoons soy sauce

☐ 3 cloves garlic, minced

☐ 1 tablespoon kosher salt

☐ 1/2 tablespoon fresh-cracked black pepper

Gochujang BBQ Sauce

☐ 11/2 cups apple cider vinegar

☐ 6 tablespoons gochujang

☐ 2 tablespoons ketchup

☐ 2 tablespoons honey

☐ 1 tablespoon soy sauce

☐ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

☐ 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

☐ 1/4 teaspoon fresh-cracked black pepper

1 About an hour before cooking, marinate the pork. Combine the pork, oil, soy sauce, garlic, salt, and pepper on a rimmed baking sheet or in a ziplock bag, tossing to combine. Allow the tenderloins to marinate at room temperature, either tossing on the pan or shaking the bag halfway through the process.

2 Open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them onto the bottom grate of the grill, and then push to one side of the grill. Adjust the vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 400° to 450°F. Coat the top grate with oil; place on the grill. (If using a gas grill, preheat to medium high [400° to 450°F] on one side.)

3 Meanwhile, make the sauce. In a large mason jar, combine the vinegar, gochujang, ketchup, honey, soy sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Shake the jar until the ingredients are evenly incorporated and set the sauce aside until ready to serve.

4 Grill the tenderloins over direct heat, 4 to 5 minutes per side, for a total of approximately 20 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 135°F. Remove the tenderloins from the grill, wrap in foil, and rest for 15 minutes.

5 Slice the tenderloins on the bias into 1/2-inch- Thick slices. Serve with the sauce on the side.

Farfalle “Meat Salad”

Back in 2004 my band OverflO had the opportunity to record an EP with the legendary John Keane from Athens, Georgia. John has made a tremendous mark on music throughout his long career, bringing artists like R.E.M., Indigo Girls, Widespread Panic, and countless others to prominence. While we were recording, I couldn’t help but notice a small wooden engraved sign that sat on the control board. It simply read Meat Salad. While we were all a bit intimidated by the master himself, one day I finally had the courage to ask John what in the world was up with that sign. John explained that it came from an old country buffet, describing the dish literally. While this dish is more of an Italian-inspired pasta salad, made from an array of your favorite charcuterie, I couldn’t help but pay a bit of homage to some old memories. This is a great picnic favorite since it doesn’t have any mayo base to the dressing—and also a good late-night snack!

☐ 6 ounces hard salami, diced into 1/4-inch cubes

☐ 6 ounces pepperoni, diced into 1/4-inch cubes

☐ 6 ounces soppressata, diced into 1/4-inch cubes

☐ 1 pound farfalle pasta, cooked al dente, rinsed, and cooled

☐ 2 stalks celery, very finely diced

☐ 1 small carrot, very finely diced

☐ 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, finely chopped

☐ 1/4 cup pitted green olives, finely chopped

☐ 1 clove garlic, minced

☐ 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

☐ 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

☐ 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

☐ 1 teaspoon dried oregano

☐ 1/2 teaspoon fresh-cracked black pepper, plus more as needed

In a large serving bowl, combine the salami, pepperoni, soppressata, pasta, celery, carrot, olives, garlic, oil, vinegar, salt, oregano, and pepper. Using tongs, toss to combine the ingredients until evenly incorporated, adjusting the seasoning to taste. Place the bowl in the refrigerator to chill at least 2 hours prior to serving and up to overnight. Serve.

Smoked Sausage Platter

While you can certainly tackle making your own sausages at home, this practice is likely alive and well at your local butcher. Since most butchers are working from whole animals or larger cuts, the ability to use trimmings and scraps is a perfect practice for not letting anything go to waste, while also producing delicious varieties of sausage. Keep in mind that every shop will vary with its specialty or familial recipe, and that certain items and stock might change daily based on what is on hand. Instead of being married to a certain item, I would encourage you to buy a variety of whatever you can find, smoking them for good measure, and serving them on a platter for folks to choose their own adventure. This makes for a great appetizer, but it can also be a fun tapa or shareable main to go alongside some of your favorite sides or snacks. One last note: I prefer to buy fresh, raw varieties instead of those that might have been par-cooked or smoked prior, as they are usually juicier and more tender since they are freshly made and prepared.

☐ 10 links, approximately 1/4 pound each, raw specialty sausage, 2 links from 5 different varieties, such as Italian, Polish, bratwurst, andouille, makanek, chorizo,

merguez, and turkey or chicken varieties

☐ 1 cup whole-grain mustard

☐ Toothpicks, to serve

1 Open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Pour a large pile of charcoal onto the bottom grate on one side of the grill. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled halfway with additional charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them onto the pile of existing charcoal. Adjust the vents, nearly closing them, as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 200° to 225°F. Coat the top grate with oil; place on the grill. (If using a gas grill or smoker, preheat to low [200° to 225°F] on one side.)

2 Place the sausages over indirect heat, cover the grill, and smoke the sausages for 2 to 3 hours, turning every 45 minutes or so, until the internal temperature reaches 160°F.

Remove the sausages from the grill and rest for 10 minutes.

3 Slice the sausage links into 1-inch pieces and arrange on a board with a bowl of the mustard for dipping and toothpicks for serving. Serve.