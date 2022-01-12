Lunchbreak: Grilled Pork Chops with Parsnip, Apple, Brown Butter and Sage

Chef Debbie Gold, Executive Chef

Stolp Island Social

5 East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60506

630.340.4980

https://www.stolpislandsocial.com/

A $35 Prix Fixe menu is available for a quick and simple pre-show visit! The menu includes a salad, crispy chickpeas, and hummus to share; choice of Manhattan Center Strip, Seared Salmon, or Mushroom Pasta; and Panna Cotta for dessert.

Recipe:

Grilled Pork Chops with Parsnip, Apple, Brown Butter and Sage

Serves 4

Courtesy of Chef Debbie Gold

For pork chops:

4 bone-in thick center cut or rib chop pork chops

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Heat an outdoor grill to high heat, about 500 degrees F. Prepare your chops by rubbing both sides with olive oil. Sprinkle freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt on each side of the pork chops and rub it in. Grill the chop by searing each side for 2 minutes over the high heat. Remove the chops to an upper rack or to a spot with indirect heat to finish cooking. Reduce the burners to medium, close the lid, and cook for about another 15 minutes more. Actual cooking time will depend on the heat of your grill and the thickness of your pork chop. Pork needs to be cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees F. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

For the parsnip and apples:

3 medium sized parsnip, peeled

2 honey crisp apples

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

8 leaves of fresh sage, chiffonade

Preheat the oven to 400*F. Grease an oven tray or use baking paper. Cut apples into 8 wedges and toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of kosher salt. Cook for 20 minutes, or until soft. Cut the end off each parsnip, then slice into lengths. Toss with 2 Tbsp of olive oil, then season with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper and lay on an oven tray. Cook for approximately 30 minutes or until golden and slightly crispy.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, place warm parsnips and apples. Sprinkle with chiffonade of sage, salt and fresh ground black pepper. Ladle 6 oz of the warm brown butter vinaigrette over the parsnips and gently toss to coat the apples and vegetable.

Brown Butter Demi Vinaigrette:

2 sticks of unsalted butter

1 small shallot, minced

3 oz (6T) apple cider vinegar

1 oz (2T) honey

2 oz (4T) veal stock

Kosher salt to taste

For vinaigrette, in medium saucepan, melt butter over high and watch closely as it foams, falls and foams again while the solids start to brown and smell like toasted hazelnuts. This may take 3 to 5 minutes depending on your stove. Remove from heat as soon as the butter browns so it doesn’t burn. Place shallots in medium stainless-steel bowl. Place fine-mesh strainer over bowl. Slowly pour butter through strainer, being careful as it will foam; discard solids (little browned bits). Let cool 5 minutes. Whisk in vinegar, honey and stock. Taste; adjust if desired. Whisk again. This vinaigrette must be served warm.

To Plate:

Place a pork chop in center of each plate. Equally divide the parsnips and apples on top of the pork chop. With a large spoon, drizzle remaining vinaigrette over the parsnips, apples and pork chop.