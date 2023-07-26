Chef Sahil Sethi, Culinary Director of Sifr & Indienne Chicago
Sifr, 660 N. Orleans, Chicago, IL
464-204-8711
Recipe:
Ember Grilled Melon & Feta Mousse
Feta Mousse
Feta Cheese Strained- ¼ cup
Greek Yogurt- ¼ cup
Olive Oil- 1 tbsp
Lemon Zest – 1 tsp
Method
- In a food processor bowl add in the feta, yogurt, lemon zest and blend it till smooth and add olive oil while blending so it becomes a creamy spread. Reserve for plating.
Grilled Melon
Cantaloupe Melon- ½ cup
Honeydew Melon- ½ cup
Watermelon- ½ cup
Method
- Peel all the melon rind off and cut them in round shape so it is easy to be grilled.
- On a hot grill, place the melon and grill them on both sides for an even char.
- Let them cool down and then cut into desired shape.
- Reserve for plating.
For Plating
Sumac Powder – ½ tsp
Tzatziki Spice Blend – ¼ tsp
Sliced breakfast radish – ½ pc
Sliced Watermelon radish – ½ pc
Dill – 3-4 tops of sprigs
Edible flowers – 5-6 petals
Pine nuts – to your liking
To Assemble
- In a coupe plate using a spoon spread the feta mousse.
- Start arranging the melons, add sliced radish, watermelon radish.
- Sprinkle Sumac powder, tzatziki spice blend and pour some parsley oil.
- Add salt roasted pine nuts, and garnish with edible flowers.