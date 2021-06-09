Lunchbreak: Grilled Florida Lobster Tail with Pineapple and Papaya Salsa and Papaya Butter Sauce

Jose Orozco, Chef, Truluck’s Chicago
Truluck’s Chicago is located at 41 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, near the corner of Chestnut and Rush.
Recipe:
Grilled Florida Lobster Tail with Pineapple and Papaya Salsa and Papaya Butter Sauce
Serves Four
Recipe from Chef Jose Orozco, Truluck’s Chicago
*Due to Zoom technical difficulties, the full video recipe demo was shortened.
Pineapple and Papaya Salsa
Pineapple, diced – 2 cups
Papaya, seeded, diced – 2 cups
Papaya seeds – 1 cup
Red onion, medium, diced – ½ cup
Lime juice – 2 limes, squeezed
Rice wine vinegar – ½ cup
Sea salt – ½ tsp
Cilantro, sliced – ¼ cup
Gently mix all of the ingredients together and store in the refrigerator for up to two days.
Be sure to drain off all of the excess liquid before using.
Papaya Butter Sauce
Red palm oil (olive oil or coconut oil will also work) – 1 tbsp
Garlic, ends removed, minced – 1 tbsp
Pickled ginger, minced – 1 tbsp
Jalapeno, seeds removed, minced – ¼ cup
Papaya, seeded, chopped – 2 cups
Red onion, chopped – ¾ cup
Vanilla bean, scraped – 1
Rice wine vinegar – ½ cup
White soy sauce – ¼ cup
Lime juice – 2 limes, squeezed
Heavy cream – ½ cup
Whole butter, softened – ½ lb
Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat and saute the garlic, onion, ginger and jalapeno.
When fragrant and soft, add the papaya and vanilla. Cook until the papaya starts to break down.
Add the vinegar, white soy sauce and lime juice. Reduce by half. Then add the cream and bring
to a boil.
Remove from the heat, allow to cool slightly and place in a blender. Slowly add the butter until it is completely smooth.
Grilled Florida Lobster Tail – “Showtime!”
2 Florida lobster tails, 1 ½ lb. ea., shell removed, underside membrane removed, halved
Oil or ghee – 2 tbsp
Salt – ½ tsp
Lemon pepper – ½ tsp
Papaya butter sauce – 4 cups
Pineapple and papaya salsa, drained – 3 cups
Whole butter, softened – 2 tbsp
Limes, cut in half – 2 to 3
Lightly oil the lobster and season with salt and lemon pepper. Place on a clean, hot grill for
approx. 15 minutes at 325 degrees. Be careful. These guys cook quicker than you think.
Place the sauce in the center of each plate and, after letting the grilled lobster rest and brushing
it with the whole butter, place the lobster on top of the sauce.
Strategically put the salsa in tight piles around the lobster and the sauce.
Garnish with a lime half and serve immediately.
Enjoy a plate yourself while basking in the kudos and compliments from your guests.