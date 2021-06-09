Lunchbreak: Grilled Florida Lobster Tail with Pineapple and Papaya Salsa and Papaya Butter Sauce

Jose Orozco, Chef, Truluck’s Chicago

http://www.trulucks.com

Truluck’s Chicago is located at 41 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, near the corner of Chestnut and Rush.

Recipe:

Grilled Florida Lobster Tail with Pineapple and Papaya Salsa and Papaya Butter Sauce

Serves Four

Recipe from Chef Jose Orozco, Truluck’s Chicago

Pineapple and Papaya Salsa

Pineapple, diced – 2 cups

Papaya, seeded, diced – 2 cups

Papaya seeds – 1 cup

Red onion, medium, diced – ½ cup

Lime juice – 2 limes, squeezed

Rice wine vinegar – ½ cup

Sea salt – ½ tsp

Cilantro, sliced – ¼ cup

Gently mix all of the ingredients together and store in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Be sure to drain off all of the excess liquid before using.

Papaya Butter Sauce

Red palm oil (olive oil or coconut oil will also work) – 1 tbsp

Garlic, ends removed, minced – 1 tbsp

Pickled ginger, minced – 1 tbsp

Jalapeno, seeds removed, minced – ¼ cup

Papaya, seeded, chopped – 2 cups

Red onion, chopped – ¾ cup

Vanilla bean, scraped – 1

Rice wine vinegar – ½ cup

White soy sauce – ¼ cup

Lime juice – 2 limes, squeezed

Heavy cream – ½ cup

Whole butter, softened – ½ lb

Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat and saute the garlic, onion, ginger and jalapeno.

When fragrant and soft, add the papaya and vanilla. Cook until the papaya starts to break down.

Add the vinegar, white soy sauce and lime juice. Reduce by half. Then add the cream and bring

to a boil.

Remove from the heat, allow to cool slightly and place in a blender. Slowly add the butter until it is completely smooth.

Grilled Florida Lobster Tail – “Showtime!”

2 Florida lobster tails, 1 ½ lb. ea., shell removed, underside membrane removed, halved

Oil or ghee – 2 tbsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Lemon pepper – ½ tsp

Papaya butter sauce – 4 cups

Pineapple and papaya salsa, drained – 3 cups

Whole butter, softened – 2 tbsp

Limes, cut in half – 2 to 3

Lightly oil the lobster and season with salt and lemon pepper. Place on a clean, hot grill for

approx. 15 minutes at 325 degrees. Be careful. These guys cook quicker than you think.

Place the sauce in the center of each plate and, after letting the grilled lobster rest and brushing

it with the whole butter, place the lobster on top of the sauce.

Strategically put the salsa in tight piles around the lobster and the sauce.

Garnish with a lime half and serve immediately.

Enjoy a plate yourself while basking in the kudos and compliments from your guests.