Recipe:

Grilled Asparagus:

Wash and trim cut end of asparagus

Brush/drizzle with olive oil

Sprinkle with Gold Dust Dry Rub

Grill over hot coals at 350 degrees for approximately 7-8 minutes. Rotate as needed to ensure uniform cooking.

Grilled Flank Steak Pinwheels:

2 lbs Flank steak

4 tbsp BBQ all purpose seasoning

12 Provolone cheese slices

2 cups Kale

8 oz roasted red pepper in oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Open up flank steak and lay flat. May require you to carefully slice it Place a sheet of plastic wrap on top of the steak and pound the meat evenly throughout until it is about 1/4 inch in thickness. Slice off uneven ends. Season with Old Arthur’s Smokestack, or your choice of BBQ Dry Rub seasoning. Layer with slices of provolone cheese, followed by Kale leaves, stems removed, and roasted peppers. Roll the steak pinwheel, start from the shorter side and start rolling down. Make sure to keep everything tightly in place as you roll. Tie butcher twine around the roll about 2 inches apart from one another. Season the outside with more BBQ Dry Rub and punch skewers through the roll next to the butchers twine for extra support. Push skewers through the roll next to the butchers twine. Slice the beef roll evenly between the skewers. Set to griddle on high heat at 400 degrees. Place the skewered steak pinwheels on the flat top and grill 4- 5 minutes per side. Target cooking temps- medium rare= 130 internal temp, medium = 140 degrees. Rest for 10 minutes before serving.