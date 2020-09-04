Lunchbreak: Grilled chicken, a late summer cocktail and more!

Matt Moore

http://www.MattRMoore.com

New Book – Serial Griller: Grillmaster Secrets for Flame-Cooked Perfection

Recipes:

Peach Mule (not in book)

1 1/2 ounces Peach Vodka

4 ounces Ginger Beer

1 Lime squeezed

Combine all ingredients in a Mule glass over ice, stir, and serve.

Grilled Okra

SERVES 4 TO 6

It doesn’t get much easier than this, but the flavor and crunch of the okra, perfumed with the smoke from the live oak coals, will taste as though you’ve spent a lot of time and energy cooking up this dish. Try to find young okra pods, those that are small and tender, and be sure to grill and eat the whole thing—no need to trim the ends. This is a great side dish to accompany any grilled fare.

HANDS-ON: 15 minutes

TOTAL: 1 hour 5 minutes

1 pound fresh young okra, washed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1½ teaspoons Jerry Baird’s all-purpose seasoning (see Resources, page 299) or low-sodium Creole seasoning

Prepare a live oak fire (see page 9), burning split logs of oak until the wood burns down to medium-size coals. Carefully place the coals on a fire-safe surface, 6 to 8 inches beneath a cooking grate. Grill temperature should be 350° to 375°F. Alternatively, open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them onto the bottom grate of the grill. Adjust the vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 350° to 375°F. Coat the top grate with oil; place on the grill. (If using a gas grill, preheat to medium [350° to 375°F].) In a large mixing bowl, toss the okra with the oil and seasoning. Place the okra on the open grill over direct heat. Grill, carefully turning on occasion to prevent over-charring, until tender and cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve.

Grilled Potato Salad

SERVES 6

This hefty salad is lightened a bit by cutting the mayonnaise with thick Greek-style yogurt. The salad shines as a tangy, rich, and satisfying side, especially when paired with a grilled pork tenderloin or juicy burgers.

HANDS-ON: 1 hour

TOTAL: 1 hour 30 minutes

10 large new potatoes (about 3½ pounds), unpeeled

8 tablespoons olive oil

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt

¼ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them onto the bottom grate of the grill. Adjust the vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 350° to 400°F. (If using a gas grill, preheat to medium [350° to 400°F].) Place the potatoes on a large sheet of aluminum foil. Rub with 1 tablespoon of the oil and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Wrap the foil securely around the potatoes. Place the potatoes, foil-seam-side up, on the unoiled grates. Grill, covered and turning occasionally, until the potatoes are firm-tender when pierced with a fork, about 45 minutes. Unwrap and let cool 10 minutes. Cut into 1-inch pieces. Whisk together 5 tablespoons of the oil, the yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, pepper, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt in a large bowl until smooth. Place a large cast-iron skillet on the grates and heat until very hot. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to the skillet. Add half of the potato pieces and cook, uncovered, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes, stirring once halfway through cook time. Remove the potatoes from the skillet. Wipe the skillet clean and repeat the process with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and potato pieces. Allow the potatoes to cool completely, about 20 minutes. Add the cooled potatoes and dill to the dressing in the bowl; toss to coat.

Athenian Chicken

SERVES 4

One of the first things you notice when walking into Greko is the slew of whole chickens slowly roasting, rotisserie-style, over the open fire. The sight and smell literally makes your mouth water, so it’s hard not to order a quarter or a half when standing at the register. Nowadays, many consumer grills boast rotisserie attachments to mimic this cooking method at home. You can also get a great result by cooking the chicken on a rack, or even using a beer can-style setup over indirect heat. Bill and Tony did not stop at great roasted, moist chicken, and you shouldn’t either. In the past 10 or 15 years, they noticed several of their favorite spots in Athens started to serve up a honey-lemon sauce to accompany the bird. While the sauce might be a relatively new addition, it makes the dish.

HANDS-ON: 50 minutes

TOTAL: 26 hours, including 24 hours marinating

Chicken:

1 (3- to 4-pound) whole chicken

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1½ teaspoons paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Honey-Lemon Sauce:

⅓ cup lemon juice

¼ cup yellow mustard

¼ cup honey

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Minced fresh parsley

For the chicken: Remove and discard the giblets from the chicken. Wash the chicken thoroughly and pat dry. In a small bowl, mix the oregano, paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper together. Using your hands, rub the spice mixture all over the bird, including inside the cavity. Place the chicken in a shallow dish, cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 24 hours or overnight. Open the bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light a charcoal chimney starter filled with charcoal. When the coals are covered with gray ash, pour them onto the bottom grate of the grill, and then push to one side of the grill. Adjust the vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 300° to 350°F. Coat the top grate with oil; place on the grill. (If using a gas grill, preheat to medium-high [300° to 350°F] on one side.) Place the chicken, preferably on a rotisserie or rack, over indirect heat and cook, grill covered, for about 1 hour, until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. The chicken can be served whole, or you can remove the backbone and serve in halves, or quarter it by removing the thighs from the breasts. For the sauce: Mix together all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Generously drizzle the sauce over the cooked chicken and garnish with parsley.

NOTE:

The sauce can be made in advance and kept for up to 2 weeks in the fridge, covered. Bring to room temperature and shake vigorously prior to serving.