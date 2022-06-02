John Gurgone, Stan’s Donuts & Coffee Vice President of Operations
Stan’s Donuts & Coffee
15 locations throughout the Chicagoland area including downtown and suburban locations.
Locations include Wicker Park, Streeterville, Lakeview-Broadway St, Lakeview-Clark St, South Loop, West Loop, Woodfield Mall, Orland Park, Urbanspace West Washington, Magnificent Mile, Oak Brook Center, Millennium Park, Oak Brook Terrace, Gold Coast, Hyde Park
Check Out:
On June 3, every Stan’s customer will receive a FREE glazed cake donut with any purchase.
And check out their new all-day menu!
Recipe:
- Stan’s Grilled Cheese
- Ingredients: Two slices of Stan’s Aritsan Italian Sourdough Bread, Two slices of white and American cheese blend, cooked on a panini press until golden brown and the cheese has melted.
- Optional: Add two pieces of Applewood Smoked Bacon after adding the cheese before panini pressing for an additional bacon crunch, cook until golden.