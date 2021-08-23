Lunchbreak: Grilled boudin rouge with buttered hominy, peach chutney, and petite greens and details on the Green City Market Chef BBQ

Paul Fehribach

Big Jones – 5347 N. Clark St., Chicago

https://bigjoneschicago.com/

Event:

Green City Market Chef BBQ

Thursday, Sep 9, 2021

5:30pm–8:00pm

1817 N, Clark St,

Chicago, IL 60614

Tickets and more details at https://www.greencitymarket.org/calendar/details/chef-bbq-2021-09-09-2021

Recipe:

Grilled boudin rouge with buttered hominy, peach chutney, and petite greens

Serves four

• 4 4-ounce pieces boudin rouge (Cajun blood sausage) or your favorite rich sausage such as thuringer

• 4 Tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into ½” pats

• ¼ cup minced shallot

• 1 can (28 oz) hominy, drained and rinsed

• 2 tablespoons cold water

• ½ teaspoon kosher salt

• ¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

• ½ cup peach chutney (recipe follows)

• 1 cup petite bitter greens – mustards, turnips, parsley, etc.

• 1 Tablespoon vinaigrette dressing

Cook the boudin on the grill over charcoal. You can prepare the hominy in a saucepan right next to the boudin. Heat one tablespoon of the butter until foaming, then saute the shallots, until translucent, about one minute. Add the hominy, water, salt, and pepper, and cover to steam the hominy until hot, about five minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in the remaining two tablespoons butter off the heat until melted. Divide between fours plates, piling as high as you can. Nestle the grilled blood sausage in the center, and place a large dollop of chutney next to it. Make a small salad with the greens and vinaigrette and use as a garnish, to add some freshness to the plate.

Peach Chutney

In a saucepan:

• 3 pounds peaches, washed but not skinned, cut into ½” dice

• 1 medium Spanish onion, finely diced

• 2 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

• 1 Tablespoon brown mustard seed

• 1 Tablespoon ground coriander

• 2 cups granulated sugar

• 2 cups apple cider vinegar

• 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

• 2 teaspoons kopsher salt

Combine all the ingredients in the saucepan and slowly bring to a boil over medium heat., stirring often. Reduce heat to low and cook down until the liquid forms a thick, glossy syrup, and the peaches are tender and shimmering translucent. Cool on the pan at room temperature, and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one month, or can according to standard canning procedures.