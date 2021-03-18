Lunchbreak: Grilled Baby Octopus in Togarashi Sauce Over Squid Ink Rice

Mary Aregoni – Co-owner/Operator – Saigon Sisters

http://www.saigonsisters.com

Saigon Sisters -West Loop

567 W. Lake Street Chicago, IL 60661

Event:

Chicago Restaurant Week

http://www.eatitupchicago.com

Recipe:

Grilled Baby Octopus in Togarashi Sauce Over Squid Ink Rice (serves 4)

Ingredients for confit octopus:

2 lb whole baby octopus

6 whole peeled garlic cloves

4 bay leaves

4 cinnamon sticks

3 cups vegetable oil

Procedure for confit octopus:

1. Turn oven on at 250 F degree.

2. Clean octopus by removing eye/beak section from tentacles and discard eye/beak section.

3. Separate tentacles into sections depending on size.

4. Clean head and tentacles thoroughly and strain well.

5. Place cut octopus in a deep oven proof pan, add oil and all the ingredients in the pan. Make sure that the octopus is submerged in oil.

6. Put the pan of octopus in oven and cook for 2 hours.

7. Let cool and refrigerate octopus in the oil for up to 2 weeks.

Togarashi vinaigrette:

4 tbsp togarashi chili mix

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Procedure for vinaigrette:

1. Put all ingredients in blender except for vegetable oil.

2. Turn on blender and slowly add in oil in small stream.

3. Blend until oil is full incorporated and final result looks like mayonnaise texture and feel.

Squid ink rice

2 cups cold cooked white rice

2 tbsp cuttlefish black ink paste

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp fresh lime juice

Procedure for squid ink rice:

1. Heat a skillet with oil then add rice and garlic.

2. Stir fry rice for 2 minutes.

3. Add squid ink to the rice and make sure rice is all black by stir fry for another 2 minutes.

4. Add salt and lime juice.

Plating the final dish

1. Take 6 pieces cut confit octopus from oil and put in 375 oven for 2 minutes to render the oil.

2. Put octopus pieces over grill or grill pan and grilled for 1 minute, be careful not to over charred the tentacles.

3. Put grilled octopus in mixing bowl and add 3 tablespoons of togarashi vinaigrette and mix well.

4. On a long plate, place the black rice in a line then place the grilled octopus on top of the rice, garnish with sliced baby radish and togarashi flakes.