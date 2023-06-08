Morgan Baum – The Clay Coyote Pottery
Recipes:
Grill Basket Fajitas
Ingredients:
- 2 Chicken Breasts, Sliced Thin
- 1 Medium Sweet Onion, Sliced Thin
- 1 Jalapeño, Sliced Thin
- 2 Bell Peppers (Red or Yellow), Sliced Thin
- 2 Tablespoons Fajita Spice (a blend of Salt, Black Pepper, Paprika, Turkish Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic, Celery, Mexican Oregano, Basil, Nutmeg, Cumin, Marjoram, Thyme and Rosemary)
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil (other oils can be substituted)
- Cut up chicken into strips the size of your index finger
- Cup up onions and peppers to be size of index or pinky finger
- Cut up jalapeño into 6-8 strips
- Toss in oil and fajita spices
- Put all of it into your grill basket (use cookie sheet to prevent dripping) and place on grill over medium-high heat for 20 minutes (stir once at 10 minute marker).
- The chicken will be moist and fully cooked, the peppers will be soft, and the onions will caramelize. Using a hot pad, transfer the grill basket to a cookie sheet and bring it in to serve hot, sizzling, fajitas right at your dinner table.
- Serve with tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, salsa, fresh lime, cilantro
Grill Basket Everything Potatoes:
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs baby red potatoes
- 2 Tablespoons Everything but the Bagel spice blend (blend of white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and sea salt flakes)
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil (other oils can be substituted)
- Cut potatoes in half or quarters
- Drizzle about 2 tablespoons of olive oil over potatoes
- Sprinkle about 2 tablespoon of Everything But the Bagel seasoning over the potatoes
- Put all of it into your grill basket (use cookie sheet to prevent dripping) and place on grill over medium-high heat for 20 minutes (stir 2-3x during grilling to spread heat evenly)
- Top with sour cream and chives.
- Use leftovers for morning hash and eggs.