Morgan Baum – The Clay Coyote Pottery

https://www.claycoyote.com/

Recipes:

Grill Basket Fajitas 

Ingredients: 

  • 2 Chicken Breasts, Sliced Thin
  • 1 Medium Sweet Onion, Sliced Thin
  • 1 Jalapeño, Sliced Thin
  • 2 Bell Peppers (Red or Yellow), Sliced Thin
  • 2 Tablespoons Fajita Spice (a blend of Salt, Black Pepper, Paprika, Turkish Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic, Celery, Mexican Oregano, Basil, Nutmeg, Cumin, Marjoram, Thyme and Rosemary)
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil  (other oils can be substituted)
  1. Cut up chicken into strips the size of your index finger
  2. Cup up onions and peppers to be size of index or pinky finger
  3. Cut up jalapeño into 6-8 strips 
  4. Toss in oil and fajita spices 
  5. Put all of it into your grill basket (use cookie sheet to prevent dripping) and place on grill over medium-high heat for 20 minutes (stir once at 10 minute marker).
  6. The chicken will be moist and fully cooked, the peppers will be soft, and the onions will caramelize. Using a hot pad, transfer the grill basket to a cookie sheet and bring it in to serve hot, sizzling, fajitas right at your dinner table.
  7. Serve with tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, salsa, fresh lime, cilantro 

Grill Basket Everything Potatoes: 

Ingredients: 

  • 2 lbs baby red potatoes 
  • 2 Tablespoons Everything but the Bagel spice blend (blend of white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and sea salt flakes) 
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil (other oils can be substituted) 
  1. Cut potatoes in half or quarters 
  2. Drizzle about 2 tablespoons of olive oil over potatoes 
  3. Sprinkle about 2 tablespoon of Everything But the Bagel seasoning over the potatoes 
  4. Put all of it into your grill basket (use cookie sheet to prevent dripping) and place on grill over medium-high heat for 20 minutes (stir 2-3x during grilling to spread heat evenly) 
  5. Top with sour cream and chives. 
  6. Use leftovers for morning hash and eggs. 