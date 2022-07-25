Hiran Patel, Co-Founder/Chef

Naansene 176 N Franklin St., Chicago, IL 60606

Coming soon along with others:

Naansense Rt. 83 & 22nd St., Oak Brook, IL 60523 (Jan 2023)

http://www.eatnaansense.com

Recipe:

Green Mint Chutney

Oil 1/2c

Lime Juice 1/2c

Vinegar 1/2c

Minced Ginger 2T

Minced Garlic 2T

Chopped Serrano 2T

Cumin Powder 1T

BP Powder 1Tsp

Salt TT

Minced Red Onion 1/4c

Chopped Cilantro 1/4c

Chopped Mint 1/4c

Sugar 1Tsp

This recipe will yield around 16oz

Combine oil, lime juice, vinegar and mix well. After prepping the ingredients, add them in with the wet ingredients, mix well, and refrigerate.

Play around with the ingredients and make it your own. If you want it more tart play with the acidity. Or add more or less chillies to control the heat, ginger, garlic…