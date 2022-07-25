Hiran Patel, Co-Founder/Chef
Naansene 176 N Franklin St., Chicago, IL 60606
Coming soon along with others:
Naansense Rt. 83 & 22nd St., Oak Brook, IL 60523 (Jan 2023)
Recipe:
Green Mint Chutney
Oil 1/2c
Lime Juice 1/2c
Vinegar 1/2c
Minced Ginger 2T
Minced Garlic 2T
Chopped Serrano 2T
Cumin Powder 1T
BP Powder 1Tsp
Salt TT
Minced Red Onion 1/4c
Chopped Cilantro 1/4c
Chopped Mint 1/4c
Sugar 1Tsp
This recipe will yield around 16oz
Combine oil, lime juice, vinegar and mix well. After prepping the ingredients, add them in with the wet ingredients, mix well, and refrigerate.
Play around with the ingredients and make it your own. If you want it more tart play with the acidity. Or add more or less chillies to control the heat, ginger, garlic…