Maria Reveliotis – Culinary Consultant at Artopolis Bakery & Café

Artopolis Bakery & Café – 306 S Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60661

(312) 559-9000

http://artopolischicago.com/

Artopolis Greek Easter Promotions:

Tsoureki: Artopolis’ Signature Greek Easter Bread

Basket: regular $ 11, chocolate $ 13

Tsoureki 1 lb: regular $13.5, chocolate $16

Tsoureki 2 lb: regular $23.5, chocolate $26.5

Moustokouloura: $16.95 lb

Red Easter Eggs: $11 dozen

Easter Baskets

Lambades (Easter candles): $27-$30

Recipe:

Pasxalina Koulourakia Recipe:

You will need:

2.2 lbs. All Purpose Flour (Approx.)

1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp salt

1 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 ½ cups sugar

4 eggs

2 egg yolks

½ cup milk

30 grams ammonia

Mix flour, salt and vanilla and sift together Add butter and sugar in mixing bowl and mix until it becomes a white foam Continue mixing adding one egg at a time Dissolve ammonia in milk Add a little milk/ammonia mixture and a little flour at a time until all milk mixture is used Add flour a little at a time and knead mixture until it is smooth, soft and fluffy and does not stick to your hands. **Make sure not to knead too much or add too much flour because your cookies will end up stiff. Shape as desired and bake in a pre-heated 355 degree oven for approximately 20-30 minutes or until golden brown

**The 30 grams bakers ammonia is translated to 2.5 tsp. Bakers ammonia may be hard to find if no access to Greek markets is available. You can substitute with baking powder at a 1:1 ratio but the end result of the cookie may differ in appearance but not taste. Bakers ammonia was used prior to when baking powder and baking soda was introduced to the baking world.