Lunchbreak: Greek Chicken

Peter Merageas, Chef and son of owner of family-owned Mykonos Greek Restaurant

Mykonos Greek Restaurant, 8660 West Golf Road, Niles, IL

847-296-6777

https://www.greekrestaurantschicago.com/

Recipe:

Chicken a la Dimitri

Yield: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Chicken Tenders (Cut in ½) | 10 oz.

Vegetable Oil (Preferably Corn Oil) | 2 cups

Flour | 1 cup

White Wine (Moscofilero) | 1 cup

Fresh Lemon Juice | ½ of Lemon

Butter | 2 ½ Tablespoons

Salt | Pinch

Pepper | Pinch

Oregano | Pinch

Directions

1. Place oil in a Frying Pan over Medium-High Heat, till Hot.

2. Dust cut Chicken Tenders in Flour and place in Hot Oil.

3. Pan Fry the Chicken till Golden Brown, Drain oil from Pan.

4. Add White Wine and Flambe to burn off Alcohol, add Fresh Lemon Juice.

5. Add butter and spices. Cook until sauce has thickened. Add a pinch of flour to thicken more.

