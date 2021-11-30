Lunchbreak: Greek Chicken

Peter Merageas, Chef and son of owner of family-owned Mykonos Greek Restaurant
Mykonos Greek Restaurant, 8660 West Golf Road, Niles, IL
847-296-6777
https://www.greekrestaurantschicago.com/
Recipe:
Chicken a la Dimitri
Yield: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Chicken Tenders (Cut in ½) | 10 oz.
Vegetable Oil (Preferably Corn Oil) | 2 cups
Flour | 1 cup
White Wine (Moscofilero) | 1 cup
Fresh Lemon Juice | ½ of Lemon
Butter | 2 ½ Tablespoons
Salt | Pinch
Pepper | Pinch
Oregano | Pinch
Directions
1. Place oil in a Frying Pan over Medium-High Heat, till Hot.
2. Dust cut Chicken Tenders in Flour and place in Hot Oil.
3. Pan Fry the Chicken till Golden Brown, Drain oil from Pan.
4. Add White Wine and Flambe to burn off Alcohol, add Fresh Lemon Juice.
5. Add butter and spices. Cook until sauce has thickened. Add a pinch of flour to thicken more.