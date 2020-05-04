Lunchbreak: Grain Free Tabbouleh Salad

Erika Schlick

Erika Schlick is the author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to show us how we should be cooking to stay safe and healthy at home.

Wandering Palate has several healthy recipes to make while you have some extra time at home and are looking for simple and healthy meals to prepare.

Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on my website and AmazonWebsite – https://thetrailtohealth.com/shop Amazon – https://amzn.to/2ysea7X

Recipe:

The secret to this grain-free tabbouleh salad is to use riced cauliflower instead of the usual bulgar. Otherwise, expect the herbal freshness of traditional tabbouleh with copious amounts of parsley and mint. Cherry tomatoes add some sweetness, color, and a fruity note.

These days, you can usually find riced cauliflower in the grocery store, but if you have to make it yourself, place cauliflower florets in a food processor and pulse until you achieve rice-sized pieces. You can even hand grate the cauliflower on a box grater.The fresh herbs in the recipe provide an extra boost for your immune system full of antioxidants. Parsely is ricc in vitamin A, C and K. Mint is anti-inflammatory and keeps mucus at bay as well as has antiviral and antimicrobial properties. Dill is a great source of fiber and folate which is essential for our cell functions.

Servings: 4 to 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons avocado oil

3 cups riced cauliflower (1 head)

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

zest of 1 lemon

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

1 bunch parsley, roughly chopped

2 cucumbers, diced (not peeled)

2 cups quartered cherry tomatoes

Directions

1. Heat the avocado oil in a saucepan set over medium heat. Add the riced cauliflower and cook until slightly translucent and starts to slightly brown. Remove and allow to cool.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the mint, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt.

3. Stir the cauliflower rice with the cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, parsley and dressing. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to enjoy. This pairs perfectly with grilled meat or fish or as a lighter lunch on its own.