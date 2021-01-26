Lunchbreak: Grain Free Sweet Potato Hush Puppies

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Her cookbook Wandering Palate is available on her website and Amazon.

Recipe:

Servings: 8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

3-4 large (1lb) sweet potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 pack (8 ounces) of bacon, cooked

1 tablespoon butter or coconut oil

1 cup (8oz) of white mushrooms, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ cup (70 g) cassava flour or Otto’s cassava flour

1 large egg, beaten

24 ounces coconut oil for deep frying

Directions:

1. In a large pot, over high heat bring water to a boil. Place the peeled sweet potatoes in the pot and boil until soft, about 30-40 minutes.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until crispy. Remove and let it drain on a paper towel covered plate. Once cooled crumble or chop into bite-size pieces

3. In another skillet over medium heat, melt the butter or coconut oil and sauté the chopped mushrooms until soft (about 5-6 minutes).

4. Once the sweet potatoes are done cooking (and fork-tender), strain them and mash them in the pot while warm. You can use an immersion blender to get them smooth. Set aside 1 pound (about 2.5 cups) of the mash for the recipe. If you have any extra mashed sweet potatoes, you can let them cool and store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

5. In a large bowl with the reserved mashed sweet potatoes, add garlic, onion, salt and chives and stir to combine.

6. Stir in the chopped bacon and sauteed mushrooms.

7. Stir in the egg and cassava flour.

8. Use your hands to fully combine the mixture and start to form into ball shapes (about 1 to 1 1/2 inches in diameter – about golf ball size!)

9. Set aside on a plate and heat the oil in a stovetop deep fryer over medium heat until the oil reaches a temperature of 350-375 degrees Fahrenheit.

10. Once the oil is hot place a few hush puppies in the fryer oil and fry until golden brown (about 4-5 minutes).

11. Remove hush puppies with a slotted spoon, and let them rest on a paper towel covered dish to remove excess oil.

12. Serve with Tartar Sauce, bbq sauce or ketchup