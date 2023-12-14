Chef Mitchell Jamra, owner of All Too Well
All Too Well
352 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 799-8478
https://www.alltoowellchi.com/
Check Out:
Holiday Catering from All Too Well
- Sunday, December 31
Perfect for Chicagoans entertaining at home, All Too Well offers a holiday catering menu of gourmet Sandwiches, Dips and Spreads with a culinary twist utilizing chef/owner Mitchell Jamra’s background in Lebanese and Mexican cuisine. Orders must be placed ahead and pick up is available daily before 3 p.m. Orders can be placed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/5n7ecz73. The catering menu will include the following:
- A choice of any two sandwiches from the catering menu (feeds 10-12 guests) for $140.
- Dips & Spreads served with Pita Chips liked Whipped Feta ($10), Baba Ganoush ($25), Whipped Brie and Fig Jam ($45) and Stuffed Grape Leaves ($35)
Recipes:
WHIPPED BRIE AND FIG JAM RECIPE
Ingredients:
2 cups creamy Brie cheese (no rind)
2 tbsp fig jam (store bought makes this quick and simple)
1 tbsp parsley
2 tbsp pomegranate seeds
Method:
1. Add brie and fig jam into a food processor or blender and mix until smooth
2. Place mixture into a serving bowl and garnish with parsley and pomegranate seeds
CHEDDAR GIARDINIERA SPREAD RECIPE
Ingredients:
2 cups cheddar spread (recommend sharp)
½ cup giardiniera
2 tbsp giardiniera oil
1 tbsp chopped parsley
Method:
1. Place giardiniera in a small strainer or a cocktail strainer, to separate from the oil.
2. Roughly chop parsley and strained giardiniera.
3. Add cheddar, parsley and oil into a food processor or blender and mix until smooth.
4. Stir in giardiniera until incorporated.