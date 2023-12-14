Chef Mitchell Jamra, owner of All Too Well

All Too Well

352 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60614

(773) 799-8478

https://www.alltoowellchi.com/

Check Out:

Holiday Catering from All Too Well

Sunday, December 31

Perfect for Chicagoans entertaining at home, All Too Well offers a holiday catering menu of gourmet Sandwiches, Dips and Spreads with a culinary twist utilizing chef/owner Mitchell Jamra’s background in Lebanese and Mexican cuisine. Orders must be placed ahead and pick up is available daily before 3 p.m. Orders can be placed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/5n7ecz73. The catering menu will include the following:

A choice of any two sandwiches from the catering menu (feeds 10-12 guests) for $140.

Dips & Spreads served with Pita Chips liked Whipped Feta ($10), Baba Ganoush ($25), Whipped Brie and Fig Jam ($45) and Stuffed Grape Leaves ($35)

Recipes:

WHIPPED BRIE AND FIG JAM RECIPE

Ingredients:

2 cups creamy Brie cheese (no rind)

2 tbsp fig jam (store bought makes this quick and simple)

1 tbsp parsley

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds

Method:

1. Add brie and fig jam into a food processor or blender and mix until smooth

2. Place mixture into a serving bowl and garnish with parsley and pomegranate seeds

CHEDDAR GIARDINIERA SPREAD RECIPE

Ingredients:

2 cups cheddar spread (recommend sharp)

½ cup giardiniera

2 tbsp giardiniera oil

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Method:

1. Place giardiniera in a small strainer or a cocktail strainer, to separate from the oil.

2. Roughly chop parsley and strained giardiniera.

3. Add cheddar, parsley and oil into a food processor or blender and mix until smooth.

4. Stir in giardiniera until incorporated.