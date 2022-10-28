James Klewin, Dom’s Kitchen & Market Executive Chef and Culinary Director

Dom’s Kitchen & Market

2730 N. Halsted St., Chicago

1225 North Wells St., Chicago (opening on Tuesday, November 1)

Chicago Neighborhood Kitchen & Market | Dom’s Kitchen & Market
https://domschicago.com/

Recipe:

Doms Gobbler Salad Recipe

Serves 2

Gobbler Salad: 

2 cups Spring Mix

1/2 cup Endives

1/2 cup Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, diced

1/4 cup Fresh Goat Cheese

2 TBLS Candied Pecans

1.5 TBLS Dried Cranberries

1 slice Dom’s Bacon 

Directions: 

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Drizzle with Pickled Cranberry Vinaigrette. Enjoy!

Pickled Cranberry Vinaigrette: 

3.5 tsp Cranberry Sauce

2.5 tsp Red Wine Vinegar

2.5 tsp Neutral Oil (Grapeseed, Avocado, Canola, etc)

1 tsp Kosher Salt

2.5 tsp Dijon Mustard

1 TBLS Honey

Fresh Sage

Directions: 

Combine all ingredients into a blender, and blend until fully emulsified. 

DKM Spice Blend:

Equal parts black pepper, fresh rosemary, and Korean chili flakes. Combine all ingredients. Have extra? This seasoning is great on proteins and vegetables.

Doms Bacon:

6 slices Bacon

1 tsp DKM Spice Blend

Directions: 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

Place bacon shingled on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper.

Place bacon in a preheated oven for 25 minutes. Rotate trays halfway through the cycle.

Once cooked, safely drain rendered fat. 

Set aside to cool.