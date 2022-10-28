James Klewin, Dom’s Kitchen & Market Executive Chef and Culinary Director

Dom’s Kitchen & Market

2730 N. Halsted St. and 1225 North Wells (opening on Tuesday, November 1)

Recipe:

Dom ’ s Gobbler Salad Recipe

Serves 2

Gobbler Salad:

2 cups Spring Mix

1/2 cup Endives

1/2 cup Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, diced

1/4 cup Fresh Goat Cheese

2 TBLS Candied Pecans

1.5 TBLS Dried Cranberries

1 slice Dom’s Bacon

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Drizzle with Pickled Cranberry Vinaigrette. Enjoy!

Pickled Cranberry Vinaigrette:

3.5 tsp Cranberry Sauce

2.5 tsp Red Wine Vinegar

2.5 tsp Neutral Oil (Grapeseed, Avocado, Canola, etc)

1 tsp Kosher Salt

2.5 tsp Dijon Mustard

1 TBLS Honey

Fresh Sage

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a blender, and blend until fully emulsified.

DKM Spice Blend:

Equal parts black pepper, fresh rosemary, and Korean chili flakes. Combine all ingredients. Have extra? This seasoning is great on proteins and vegetables.

Dom’s Bacon:

6 slices Bacon

1 tsp DKM Spice Blend

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

Place bacon shingled on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper.

Place bacon in a preheated oven for 25 minutes. Rotate trays halfway through the cycle.

Once cooked, safely drain rendered fat.

Set aside to cool.