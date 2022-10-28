James Klewin, Dom’s Kitchen & Market Executive Chef and Culinary Director
Dom’s Kitchen & Market
2730 N. Halsted St. and 1225 North Wells (opening on Tuesday, November 1)
Recipe:
Dom’s Gobbler Salad Recipe
Serves 2
Gobbler Salad:
2 cups Spring Mix
1/2 cup Endives
1/2 cup Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, diced
1/4 cup Fresh Goat Cheese
2 TBLS Candied Pecans
1.5 TBLS Dried Cranberries
1 slice Dom’s Bacon
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Drizzle with Pickled Cranberry Vinaigrette. Enjoy!
Pickled Cranberry Vinaigrette:
3.5 tsp Cranberry Sauce
2.5 tsp Red Wine Vinegar
2.5 tsp Neutral Oil (Grapeseed, Avocado, Canola, etc)
1 tsp Kosher Salt
2.5 tsp Dijon Mustard
1 TBLS Honey
Fresh Sage
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a blender, and blend until fully emulsified.
DKM Spice Blend:
Equal parts black pepper, fresh rosemary, and Korean chili flakes. Combine all ingredients. Have extra? This seasoning is great on proteins and vegetables.
Dom’s Bacon:
6 slices Bacon
1 tsp DKM Spice Blend
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
Place bacon shingled on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper.
Place bacon in a preheated oven for 25 minutes. Rotate trays halfway through the cycle.
Once cooked, safely drain rendered fat.
Set aside to cool.