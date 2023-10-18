Nicholas Malloy, Thorn Executive Chef

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

5200 Pearl St.
Rosemont, IL 60018

http://www.thornrestaurant.com

Event:

Prisoner Wine Dinner at Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

Friday, October 27at 6:30 p.m.

Recipe:

Goat Cheese Salad

Makes 4 Salads

8 cups frisée

6 oz. soft goat cheese

1 apple sliced

½ cup walnuts

8 oz. Honey mustard Vinaigrette

8 oz. Pancetta

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Ingredients

2 tablespoon seasoned rice-wine vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon salt

1 pinch ground pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil)

Directions

  1. Add rice wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, pepper to a small bowl and whisk together.
  2. Slowly drizzle in olive oil and whisk to blend together.

Pancetta

Ingredients

8 oz medium diced pancetta

Directions

  1. Bake on cookie sheet or heat resistant pan for 350 degrees for 20 minutes
  2. Let cool at room temperature for 10 minutes 

Goat Cheese Croutons

Ingredients

6 oz. soft goat cheese

1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning or salt

small pinch pepper

1 cup bread crumbs or panko

1 cup flour

1 beaten egg

Directions

  1. Set up three separate bowls. One bowl with flour and seasoning, one with egg and one with panko or bread crumbs.
  2. Roll goat cheese croutons to desired size then place in flour mixture and coat well.
  3. Add goat cheese crouton to egg and coat well, then place in panko and coat until completely covered in panko.
  4. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 8 minutes until golden brown.
  5. Let cool when done can be very hot when coming out of the oven.