Nicholas Malloy, Thorn Executive Chef
Thorn Restaurant & Lounge
Event:
Prisoner Wine Dinner at Thorn Restaurant & Lounge
Friday, October 27at 6:30 p.m.
Recipe:
Goat Cheese Salad
Makes 4 Salads
8 cups frisée
6 oz. soft goat cheese
1 apple sliced
½ cup walnuts
8 oz. Honey mustard Vinaigrette
8 oz. Pancetta
Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Ingredients
2 tablespoon seasoned rice-wine vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
¼ teaspoon salt
1 pinch ground pepper
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil)
Directions
- Add rice wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt, pepper to a small bowl and whisk together.
- Slowly drizzle in olive oil and whisk to blend together.
Pancetta
Ingredients
8 oz medium diced pancetta
Directions
- Bake on cookie sheet or heat resistant pan for 350 degrees for 20 minutes
- Let cool at room temperature for 10 minutes
Goat Cheese Croutons
Ingredients
6 oz. soft goat cheese
1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning or salt
small pinch pepper
1 cup bread crumbs or panko
1 cup flour
1 beaten egg
Directions
- Set up three separate bowls. One bowl with flour and seasoning, one with egg and one with panko or bread crumbs.
- Roll goat cheese croutons to desired size then place in flour mixture and coat well.
- Add goat cheese crouton to egg and coat well, then place in panko and coat until completely covered in panko.
- Bake in a 350 degree oven for 8 minutes until golden brown.
- Let cool when done can be very hot when coming out of the oven.